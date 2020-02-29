I want to bring radio in a very different light: RJ Angira

MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six years of experience in the field of RJing. Just like we all have different shades so does Angira have. She is that one weird friend who your folks asked you to stay away from! The foodie of Red FM who dedicates two hours to boxing and yoga daily, to burn those binges that she gives in to.

She believes working out is part of your daily routine, like brushing your teeth. Buying people's friendships with food is totally acceptable she says and genuinely believes that chai tapris and restrooms are where the most enlightening conversations take place.

Carrying of her passion for the medium she has joined RED FM (Bangalore) currently. Her first show went on air on 17th of Feb, during the non prime time hours of 2:00 -5:00 pm and since then the RJ is doing a fantabulous job. To dive into knowing RJ Angira a bit in detail we interviewed her.

Check below.

How would you describe yourself as an artist?

When you are driving around the city, if you are stuck in traffic, I am that friend of yours sitting right besides you cracking the lamest joke.

How did you get into this profession. Who/What has been your inspiration?

I got this opportunity from one from my friend. I am somebody who has grown up listening to radio a child. I come from a Bengali family. One thing that runs in my family is art. My father/grandfather they all really inspired me. I too have followed a lot of presenters in the country and all around the world.

What really pushed you to picking up this as a career option. Also mention challenges.

I have seen many people who have not been able to fulfil their dreams. So I was like if I have one life and I want to live it to the fullest. In terms of challenges it took me some time to figure out that this could be my profession. A lot of training was involved into this. In terms of learnings there are many challenges that you learn from.

What are the perceptions about RJs people have?

Biggest misconception that people have about RJs is that you have to think, they have to be the smartest, funniest and the happiest of people. I believe people come in different shapes and sizes and they have their own skills.

Future Plans.

I want to bring in stuff that is relatable. I want to bring radio in a very different light from what we have consumed. I am going to be a person sitting next door, that friend who is relatable and is approachable, the content will be similar to that.