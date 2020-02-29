RadioandMusic
RNM
| 01 Mar 2020
radio
Interviews
I want to bring radio in a very different light: RJ Angira
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Red FM | RJ Angira | radio | fm station |

MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six  years of experience in the field of RJing. Just like we all have different shades so does Angira have. She is that one weird friend who your folks asked you to stay away from! The foodie of Red FM who dedicates two hours to boxing and yoga daily, to burn those binges that she gives in to.

She believes working out is part of your daily routine, like brushing your teeth.  Buying people's friendships with food is totally acceptable she says and genuinely believes that chai tapris and restrooms are where the most enlightening conversations take place.  

Carrying of her passion for the medium she has joined RED FM (Bangalore) currently. Her first show went on air on 17th of Feb, during the non prime time hours of 2:00 -5:00 pm and since then the RJ is doing a fantabulous job.  To dive into knowing RJ Angira a bit in detail we interviewed her.

Check below.

How would you describe yourself as an artist?

When you are driving around the city, if you are stuck in traffic, I am that friend of yours sitting right besides you cracking the lamest joke.

How did you get into this profession. Who/What has been your inspiration?

I got this opportunity from one from my friend. I am somebody who has grown up listening to radio a child. I come from a Bengali family. One thing that runs in my family is art. My father/grandfather they all really inspired me. I too have followed a lot of presenters in the country and all around the world.

What really pushed you to picking up this as a career option. Also mention challenges.

I have seen many people who have not been able to fulfil their dreams. So I was like if I have one life and I want to live it to the fullest. In terms of challenges it took me some time to figure out that this could be my profession. A lot of training was involved into this. In terms of learnings there are many challenges that you learn from.

What are the perceptions about RJs people have?

 Biggest misconception that people have about RJs is that you have to think, they have to be the smartest, funniest and the happiest of people.  I believe people come in different shapes and sizes and they have their own skills.

Future Plans.

I want to bring in stuff that is relatable. I want to bring radio in a very different light from what we have consumed. I am going to be a person sitting next door, that friend who is relatable and is approachable, the content will be similar to that. 

related stories
private fm stations  |  25 Feb 2020

Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No. 1 FM station in the state. The station which started in the year 2006 has now garnered 61.84 lakh listeners.

private fm stations  |  24 Feb 2020

I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness many biggies from the radio industry who shared their opinions and what the future holds for the medium.

private fm stations  |  21 Feb 2020

The Podcast revolution at The Radio Festival

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, organized and initiated by Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transformation (SMART) in collaboration with UNESCO had a bouquet of interesting panels on poetry, podcast, music and storytelling.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group