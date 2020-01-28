BIG FM set to regale its listeners by launching the 7th season of 'Big golden voice' presented by IDFC first bank

MUMBAI: In what is set to be a treat for music lovers, BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, announces season 7 of its most-prestigious property ‘BIG Golden Voice’, the first-of-its-kind on-air singing reality show. The talent hunt has been garnering a lot of praise from the industry owing to its unique format and approach that provides a platform to the rising and upcoming talent.

The talent hunt this year is presented by IDFC FIRST Bank and will have Himesh Reshammiya as the celebrity judge who will also be seen mentoring the participants in their journey as they go head to head for the title.

Inspired by BIG FM’s repositioning, Big Golden Voice shall discover some hidden talent and give them an opportunity to record their original track under this year’s theme of ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’. Participants can register their entries in either audio or video format on the BIG FM website - https://www.bigfmindia.com/bgv/. The Season 7 Grand Winner will get an opportunity to create a song with the hit machine Himesh Reshammiya and feature in a high calibre music video post the show culmination.

The talent hunt invites participation from all across the country while giving budding singers a platform to showcase their talent. The contestants are then selected through multiple rounds, with the local station-level auditions taking place first to select city-wide winners. While the original format of the show was to select ‘TOP 10’ finalists, this year listeners will witness a major change in the format to only the ‘Top 7’ finalists, commemorating IDFC FIRST Bank’s highest savings bank interest up to 7%. The journey on Season 7 promises nothing less than a heavy dose of entertainment for participants as well as listeners across all BIG FM platform.

Entries will be invited through digital platforms of the radio network and a dedicated micro-site. 58 singers will be shortlisted from offline and online auditions across the nation. BIG FM listeners will then get the opportunity to cast their votes online or via SMS and help the judges select the Top 7 finalists. Videos of select performances will be released on BIG FM’s social media platforms, amplifying it further digitally.

Speaking on Season 7, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Country Head – Product, Marketing and Thwink BIG, BIG FM said, “With every passing year, BIG Golden Voice has only raised its bar higher and carved out a niche for itself by roping in esteemed judges and giving the right platform to a host of incredible talent. The fact that we are launching its 7th season in a row is a testament to how popular and loved the show is among our audience. With each successful season, the show continues to set new benchmarks and this season will be no different. In fact, the upcoming season will witness contestants singing popular songs in their own immutable style. With this season, we are also joining hands with IDFC FIRST Bank and are excited about our association.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. Shreepad Shende, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank said, “We are delighted to be associated with the BIG Golden Voice which has been winning the hearts of millions of people. This being a 7th season, we found this to be a perfect fit with our customer proposition of 7%. IDFC FIRST Bank is present Pan-India and through this initiative, we’d like to offer listeners a golden opportunity to earn 7% on their savings accounts, which is by far the industry’s best interest rate and is music to the ears of many. Through this association, we aim to build a connect with BIG FM listeners across geographies. As part of the association with BIG FM, we have a few surprise elements in store for you.”

Big Golden Voice has had an impressive line of esteemed judges, that include Abhijeet Bhattacharya (Season 1), Shankar Mahadevan (Season 2 & 3), Malik Brothers - Armaan and Amaal Malik (Season 4), Anu Malik (Season 5) and Sonu Nigam (Season 6) among others, who have not only amplified the show’s popularity but have also played an imperative role in recognizing the best talent for the industry at large.