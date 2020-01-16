RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Jan 2020
radio
News
MY FM celebrates Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | MY FM | Rahul Namjoshi | Shabana Azmi | music |

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd honors Javed Akhtar on account of his special birth anniversary by dedicating a week-long tribute show-‘Yun Hi Chala Chal’. The show goes on air for a week from today and will continue till the author’s 75th birthday on 17th Jan 2020.

The week-long show will celebrate Mr. Akhtar’s journey and his revolutionary contribution towards the Indian Film Industry. Apart from this, it will also feature some candid sessions  with the author where he will share his first hand experiences about the interesting work he has done over the years.

Famous celebrities and family members like son Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar and brother-in-law Baba Azmi will also share entertaining and inspiring inside stories which define Javed’s poetic personality. This will be a daily feature of the special and will be played as capsules throughout the day.

There will be live sessions with Akhtar’s close friends Mr. Arvind Mandloi, Surbhan Gupt, and Vahaazuddin Ansari, who will chat about some unheard snippets from his personal and professional life. It will be an interactive session as they will be taking calls from listeners as well.

Vinay Manek, National Programming Head, MY FM adds “One of the most illustrious lyricists and screenwriters of our times, Mr Javed Akhtar turns 75 this year on 17th January. MY FM celebrates the virtuoso and his impressive body of work on radio with a world exclusive special. Listeners can catch the maestro himself and his family including actor director son Farhan Akhtar, actor and wife Shabana Azmi and director and daughter Zoya Akhtar, friend and writer Arvind Mandloi amongst others talking about lesser-known facets of his inspiring life journey and cinematic contribution.

All this, along with the choicest of his classic Bollywood tracks that have regaled us through the years- a treat indeed for musical and lyrical aficionados.  Catch Javed Akhtar- Yun hi Chala Chal through the week at a radio set near you.”

Speaking on the campaign, Rahul Namjoshi COO, MY FM said “Living up to our promise of bringing something unique and interesting for our listeners, we bring to you "Yun hi Chala Chal”- A Javed Akhtar Birthday Special. This is a ‘World Exclusive’ with some untold, unheard stories and snippets of his life through some very close people from his life like Farhan, Zoya, Shabana Azmi  and many others.”

related stories
private fm stations  |  16 Jan 2020

92.7 BIG FM retains its leadership once again across 34 out of 37 markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 Q3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettle with an overall listenership of 1.04 Cr while maintaining its leadership position across 34 out of its 37 reported markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 – Q3 (Source: IRS 2019_Q3 | 25+All | Last 1 Week

private fm stations  |  16 Jan 2020

Radio City’s #O2Movement, An Initiative to Make Delhi a Green City

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, reiterated its commitment towards making the city pollution free by organizing a plantation drive, #O2Movement, in the capital city on 14 January 2020 at the MCD Park in Keshavpuram.

apps  |  14 Jan 2020

Regional music consumption hit a three year high among Indian Music lovers in 2019

MUMBAI: India's No.1 music streaming app, Gaana’s annual report on the country’s music consumption trends registered an unprecedented demand for regional music.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group