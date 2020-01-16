MY FM celebrates Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd honors Javed Akhtar on account of his special birth anniversary by dedicating a week-long tribute show-‘Yun Hi Chala Chal’. The show goes on air for a week from today and will continue till the author’s 75th birthday on 17th Jan 2020.

The week-long show will celebrate Mr. Akhtar’s journey and his revolutionary contribution towards the Indian Film Industry. Apart from this, it will also feature some candid sessions with the author where he will share his first hand experiences about the interesting work he has done over the years.

Famous celebrities and family members like son Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar and brother-in-law Baba Azmi will also share entertaining and inspiring inside stories which define Javed’s poetic personality. This will be a daily feature of the special and will be played as capsules throughout the day.

There will be live sessions with Akhtar’s close friends Mr. Arvind Mandloi, Surbhan Gupt, and Vahaazuddin Ansari, who will chat about some unheard snippets from his personal and professional life. It will be an interactive session as they will be taking calls from listeners as well.

Vinay Manek, National Programming Head, MY FM adds “One of the most illustrious lyricists and screenwriters of our times, Mr Javed Akhtar turns 75 this year on 17th January. MY FM celebrates the virtuoso and his impressive body of work on radio with a world exclusive special. Listeners can catch the maestro himself and his family including actor director son Farhan Akhtar, actor and wife Shabana Azmi and director and daughter Zoya Akhtar, friend and writer Arvind Mandloi amongst others talking about lesser-known facets of his inspiring life journey and cinematic contribution.

All this, along with the choicest of his classic Bollywood tracks that have regaled us through the years- a treat indeed for musical and lyrical aficionados. Catch Javed Akhtar- Yun hi Chala Chal through the week at a radio set near you.”

Speaking on the campaign, Rahul Namjoshi COO, MY FM said “Living up to our promise of bringing something unique and interesting for our listeners, we bring to you "Yun hi Chala Chal”- A Javed Akhtar Birthday Special. This is a ‘World Exclusive’ with some untold, unheard stories and snippets of his life through some very close people from his life like Farhan, Zoya, Shabana Azmi and many others.”