RadioandMusic
RNM
| 10 Jan 2020
radio
News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Fever 104FM | yoga | Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman | Ayurveda |

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awareness on yoga and promoting its practice in an innovative way.

The award, Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (ADMS 2019), attracted over 150 entries from all major media houses across the country. Fever FM, bagged the award in the category of electronic media (Hindi) for its International Yoga

Day programming under the umbrella of the #BharatPositive Initiative. The initiative received the accolade for the innovative way in which the radio medium was used to create awareness and promote the practice of Yoga by none other than Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

On Tuesday, the award was presented to Harshad Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd. & Next Mediaworks Ltd, by Prakash Javadekar, the Union Information & Broadcasting Minister. Commenting on the achievement Harshad Jain said, “We feel extremely proud and honoured to be the only private radio station to win this coveted award. At Fever, our philosophy has always been to use the power of radio to bring about a positive and impactful change in the society. Bharat Positive campaign has been a game changer for us and such accolades are a validation for our efforts and motivate us to continue our work across such initiatives in the most innovative and entertaining manner.”

Also present at the event were Shripad Naik, the Union Minister of State (independent charge) in the ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) and other senior officials from the ministry.

related stories
private fm stations  |  09 Jan 2020

92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettle with an overall listenership of 1.04 Cr while maintaining its leadership position across 34 out of its 37 reported markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 – Q3.

private fm stations  |  09 Jan 2020

BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Content Group and Qyuki’s popular music property Jammin for its 3rd season.

private fm stations  |  07 Jan 2020

BIG FM Hyderabad felicitates personalities for their contribution through 'big game changers of the decade' initiative

MUMBAI: As a part of the initiative, personalities with their roots from the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who have lent significant contribution to their respective fields thereby making  a difference to the industry in the decade were awarded by BIG FM~

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group