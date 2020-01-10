Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awareness on yoga and promoting its practice in an innovative way.

The award, Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (ADMS 2019), attracted over 150 entries from all major media houses across the country. Fever FM, bagged the award in the category of electronic media (Hindi) for its International Yoga

Day programming under the umbrella of the #BharatPositive Initiative. The initiative received the accolade for the innovative way in which the radio medium was used to create awareness and promote the practice of Yoga by none other than Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

On Tuesday, the award was presented to Harshad Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd. & Next Mediaworks Ltd, by Prakash Javadekar, the Union Information & Broadcasting Minister. Commenting on the achievement Harshad Jain said, “We feel extremely proud and honoured to be the only private radio station to win this coveted award. At Fever, our philosophy has always been to use the power of radio to bring about a positive and impactful change in the society. Bharat Positive campaign has been a game changer for us and such accolades are a validation for our efforts and motivate us to continue our work across such initiatives in the most innovative and entertaining manner.”

Also present at the event were Shripad Naik, the Union Minister of State (independent charge) in the ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) and other senior officials from the ministry.