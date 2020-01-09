92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettle with an overall listenership of 1.04 Cr while maintaining its leadership position across 34 out of its 37 reported markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 – Q3. (Source: IRS 2019_Q3 | 25+All | Last 1 Week Listenership |Pvt. FM Stations)

As a network, BIG FM continues to dominate its presence across North, East and South regions as the undisputed leader. In the west, BIG FM is at a clear No. 2, well ahead of its next competitor by a 21% gap. Amongst states, BIG FM continues to dominate in the Hindi heartlands of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, South belt in Karnataka, Assam in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir up north.

BIG FM’s new positioning of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho has given the brand a clear and distinct identity and purpose. In establishing its position of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, BIG FM has undertaken initiatives around social and societal issues like gender stereotyping and women’s safety, around care and concern for people with campaigns like ‘Struggle Against Cancer’ and I Gift Eyesight and also around environment and sustainable living issues like plastic recycling.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Country Head – Product, Marketing and Thwink BIG, BIG FM said, “From the earlier round of IRS to this one, we have maintained our leadership. Our unique position ensures that we stand out and connect with audiences at a deeper level. This has also reflected in large brands using our platform to drive their brand communication on the back of our strong content ideas.”