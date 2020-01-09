RadioandMusic
RNM
| 10 Jan 2020
radio
Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Big FM | Agra | Ajmer | Allahabad | Amritsar | Asansol | Bangalore | music |

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettle with an overall listenership of 1.04 Cr while maintaining its leadership position across 34 out of its 37 reported markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 – Q3. (Source: IRS 2019_Q3 | 25+All | Last 1 Week Listenership |Pvt. FM Stations) 

As a network, BIG FM continues to dominate its presence across North, East and South regions as the undisputed leader. In the west, BIG FM is at a clear No. 2, well ahead of its next competitor by a 21% gap. Amongst states, BIG FM continues to dominate in the Hindi heartlands of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, South belt in Karnataka, Assam in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir up north.

BIG FM’s new positioning of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho has given the brand a clear and distinct identity and purpose. In establishing its position of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, BIG FM has undertaken initiatives around social and societal issues like gender stereotyping and women’s safety, around care and concern for people with campaigns like ‘Struggle Against Cancer’ and  I Gift Eyesight and also around environment and sustainable living issues like plastic recycling.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Country Head – Product, Marketing and Thwink BIG, BIG FM said, “From the earlier round of IRS to this one, we have maintained our leadership. Our unique position ensures that we stand out and connect with audiences at a deeper level. This has also reflected in large brands using our platform to drive their brand communication on the back of our strong content ideas.

BIG FM’s content and innovative offering for listeners across cities are built on local insights to make them an integrated part of the radio network. Specially curated campaigns and activities keeping the interest of locals are launched throughout the country to build a strong listenership base.

37 Markets: Agra,  Ajmer,  Aligarh,  Allahabad,  Amritsar,  Asansol,  Bangalore,  Bareilly,  Bhopal,  Bhubaneswar,  Bikaner ,  Chandigarh,  Chennai,  Delhi NCR,  Guwahati,  Gwalior,  Hyderabad,  Indore,  Jalandhar,  Jammu,  Jamshedpur,  Jhansi,  Jodhpur,  Kanpur,  Kolkata,  Kota ,  Mangalore,  Mumbai,  Mysore,  Puducherry,  Rajkot,  Ranchi,  Raurkela,  Solapur ,  Surat,  Thiruvananthapuram,  Vadodara

related stories
private fm stations  |  09 Jan 2020

BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Content Group and Qyuki’s popular music property Jammin for its 3rd season.

private fm stations  |  07 Jan 2020

BIG FM Hyderabad felicitates personalities for their contribution through 'big game changers of the decade' initiative

MUMBAI: As a part of the initiative, personalities with their roots from the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who have lent significant contribution to their respective fields thereby making  a difference to the industry in the decade were awarded by BIG FM~

private fm stations  |  07 Jan 2020

This winter, Radio City extends a helping hand to the underprivileged in U.P through Ek Kapda Abhiyaan

MUMBAI: This winter, Radio City initiates Ek Kapda Abhiyan in UP for the 2nd consecutive time, with an aim to spread warmth by distributing blankets and clothes to the underprivileged.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group