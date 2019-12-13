RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 Dec 2019
radio
News
Listen, Vote, Give: AccuRadio Gives $1,000 a day to charity this Holiday Season
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | charity | Chicago |
MUMBAI: AccuRadio has traditionally been an online listening destination for holiday music, from old-school carols and decidedly quirky new favourites. As a complement to its musical offerings, it’s celebrating the true spirit of the season, giving away $30,000 to charities based on listener votes. Charities range from Alliance for the Great Lakes to the Make a Wish Foundation.
 
“Holiday music makes listeners feel good, which is why we have Christmas music channels with diehard, year-round listenership,” explains AccuRadio CEO Kurt Hanson. “It feels very natural to match the uplifting, warm qualities of this music with giving to worthy causes. Our listeners love it, and so do we.”
 
The giving initiative is a great complement to AccuRadio’s human-curated channels, optimized for the workplace. “We want to give where our listener community believes it matter most,” Hanson notes.
 
Created in 2000 by Hanson, a radio industry expert who wanted to encourage his broadcaster friends to take their stations online, AccuRadio has grown into an easy-to-use radio replacement, curated for “tune in and leave it on” listening by a team of human music lovers, musicians, and genre experts and adopted by the most upscale and dedicated audience in the industry.
 
Listeners can vote on AccuRadio until December 22, 2019. Charities include Alliance for the Great Lakes, Amnesty International, Blind Cat Rescue and Sanctuary, Calgary Dream Centre, Chappy & Friends, Changing Worlds, Covenant House, Fisher Valley Felines Cat Rescue, Hope for the Day, Humane Society, JDRF, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Make a Wish, Purple Heart Homes, and St Baldrick's. Charities will receive a proportion of the overall donation total based on voting results. Results will be announced on December 23. Full details at accuradio.com.
related stories
private fm stations  |  12 Dec 2019

RJ Malishka asks '#KABTAK'; raises voice on the issue of women safety

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a campaign ‘#KABTAK’ on - Morning No. 1 show with RJ Malishka to talk about abuse and educate listeners on different laws.

private fm stations  |  12 Dec 2019

BIG FM launches music video for 'Hawa Tight Hai' to invite all dhaakads to sensitize various pollution issues

MUMBAI: As a part of its recently launched campaign, ‘Hawa Tight Hai’ which intends to find feasible solutions to make India a better place to reside for future generations, BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country, gives its listeners a reality check through its theme song.

private fm stations  |  09 Dec 2019

'RED Indies Debut' is an open invitation to anyone who is passionate about music and want to reach out to national listener base: RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Continuing to support independent artists under the aegis of ‘RED Indies’, 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has launched ‘RED Indies Debut’.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group