Listen, Vote, Give: AccuRadio Gives $1,000 a day to charity this Holiday Season

MUMBAI: AccuRadio has traditionally been an online listening destination for holiday music, from old-school carols and decidedly quirky new favourites. As a complement to its musical offerings, it’s celebrating the true spirit of the season, giving away $30,000 to charities based on listener votes. Charities range from Alliance for the Great Lakes to the Make a Wish Foundation.

“Holiday music makes listeners feel good, which is why we have Christmas music channels with diehard, year-round listenership,” explains AccuRadio CEO Kurt Hanson. “It feels very natural to match the uplifting, warm qualities of this music with giving to worthy causes. Our listeners love it, and so do we.”

The giving initiative is a great complement to AccuRadio’s human-curated channels, optimized for the workplace. “We want to give where our listener community believes it matter most,” Hanson notes.

Created in 2000 by Hanson, a radio industry expert who wanted to encourage his broadcaster friends to take their stations online, AccuRadio has grown into an easy-to-use radio replacement, curated for “tune in and leave it on” listening by a team of human music lovers, musicians, and genre experts and adopted by the most upscale and dedicated audience in the industry.