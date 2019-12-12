RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 Dec 2019
radio
News
RJ Malishka asks '#KABTAK'; raises voice on the issue of women safety
Tags:
Private FM Stations | RJ Malishka | Red FM | radio | music |

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a campaign ‘#KABTAK’ on - Morning No. 1 show with RJ Malishka to talk about abuse and educate listeners on different laws. In light of recent events and the gruesome gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, there is a wave of angst and disappointment that has engulfed the country. With the changing times the concept of equality and feminism has emerged, however it is hardly spoken about, let alone exercised.

 RJ Malishka has started the initiative #KABTAK as it is time that we start speaking about this openly and ask relevant questions to society about the growing violence against women in the country. RED FM has also invited a panel of experts belonging to different fields, such as lawyers, psychiatrists and lawmakers among others to encourage conversations suggest measures to control occurrences of such crimes, come up with ideas and stricter laws.

RED FM aims to create a space for masses where they can raise their voice and give every individual the power to stand up and fight their battles.

