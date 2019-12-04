BIG FM organizes plastic collection drives in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Committed to bringing about a change in the society, 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in India, who has been diligently fighting against the plastic menace along with Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru and ITC Foods’ SunFeast Yippee! via its campaign #PlasticBeku for a Better World, organized collection drives in the city. The intent behind the drives were to educate more people about the pollution that has been caused due to the excessive use of plastic.

In their bid to spread awareness, the campaign aims to inform citizens about the feasible methods that can be implemented in order to deal with the situation in a better manner.

The radio station kick-started the plastic collection drives last weekend in some of the prominent locations in the city - Sahakara Nagar on friday, 29th November and Kanakapura Road on saturday, 30th November. Through this campaign, the radio station urged residents of these areas to come out in full strength and lend their support to the cause by dropping plastic used by them in nearby parked 92.7 BIG FM vehicle bins over the weekend. Adding to this, Actress Samyukta Hornad who was a part of the society in Kanakpura Road lent her support by actively participating in the initiative and encouraging other members of the society to do their bit.

Commenting on the same RJ Pradeepaa said, “Bangalore is a beautiful city and plastic waste has caused tremendous pollution across the city. The challenges we all are going through right now, due to the extreme usage of plastic, is simply horrifying. They say ‘change begins with you’ and I believe it’s time to act on it rather than simply quoting it. I am glad to be a part of this whole initiative and looking forward to putting in my best efforts at each step while encouraging others to work in unity towards the welfare of the city.”

In order to spread awareness around pollution caused due to improper disposal of plastic wastage among the public, the radio station associated with Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) and FMCG major ITC’s Foods Division for the initiative - #PlasticBeku for a Better World. The Initiative aims at ‘REDUCE, RECYCLE AND REUSE’ of plastic and is a small step towards a better world. In its first phase, the initiative was undertaken at three BIAL-adopted schools and five panchayats of Devanahalli Taluk. Later, the radio jockeys of 92.7 BIGFM also visited more than 20 schools with a purpose to educate children about waste segregation at source and sensitize them towards the need for cleaner, greener an eco-friendly life.