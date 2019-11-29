RED FM's Yellow Taxi Music Project to showcase a fusion of cultural, contemporary music

MUMBAI: Red FM has announced its second edition of The Yellow Taxi Project. Folk music which is still untold to many should reach a larger audience in order to preserve the culture and its originality is the motive behind The Yellow Taxi Music project.

The festival will be held at the cultural capital of India Kolkata at Nicco Park, Big Lawn, on 11 January 2020, the festival will have fusions of cultural music along with other contemporary music.

To add on to the liveliness to The Yellow Taxi Music Project here is the artist line up that is sure to create boost your energy level Javed ali known for his versatile singing is ready for his extravaganza to create memories. Lou Majaw legendary Khasi musician’s image as India’s Bob Dylan will upbeat pop music. Rajasthani folk singer-composer Mame Khan and Singer Darshan Raval, who is the current heartthrob of the nation will create a cultural vibe with their respective folk genres.

Speaking about the musical festival, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “We believe music has no boundaries and a beautiful genre like Indian folk music is still unknown to millennials. With an objective to build and support communities of music lovers, we wanted to curate a festival that celebrates folk and alternative music. ‘The Yellow Taxi Music Project’ is our humble effort to bring the rich indigenous talent of folk musicians to our contemporary audience. Last year, we were thrilled to see the splendid enthusiasm and love showered by people of Kolkata who share our passion for re-inventing folk music. We are confident that The Yellow Taxi Music Project will foster creative expression of folk and Sufi music in India even this year. While we plan to make this a traveling festival but the city of joy is where our heart lies.”