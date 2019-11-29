RadioandMusic
RED FM launches 'RED Podcast'
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Red FM | RJ Raunac | radio | podcast |

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks has launched a new format ‘RED Podcast’ on their app to deliver engaging content to its listeners.

An exclusive digital offering, RED Podcast is the 2.0 version of the audio entertainment available on RED FM’s network. These podcast series will consist of a whole range of genres from comedy to sports to murder mysteries, drama and much more.

RED Podcast will introduce original shows like - Game Changers, Holy Tales, Storiyaan, Sanskari Sex, India Classified, Indian Murder Mystery, Cricket Sirf Cricket, Social Icons and Social Awareness. On the show ‘Game Changers’, listen to the life experiences and unheard stories of people who have made ground-breaking impact in their field of work. Hosted by RJ Saurabh, the show will feature prominent personalities like Sri M, Sadhguru, Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma, Vinod Dua, Atul Kasbekar, Charu Sharma and Bhuvan Bam.

For cricket fanatics, the show ‘Cricket Sirf Cricket’ will bring stories from the world of cricket humorously narrated by RJ Raunac and RJ Saurabh. In a candid discussion, RJ Swati will talk about love, relationships & sex on her show ‘Sanskari Sex’. As RJ Sudarshan will unravel the truth behind famous Sci-Fi mysteries and conspiracy theories on ‘India Classified’, Himanshu Sharma, Programing Head, RED FM will bring ancient myths to life on ‘Holy Tales’. Thoughtful shows like ‘Social Awareness’ will highlight topics that elevates our societies and ‘Social Icon’ will feature success stories of social stalwarts.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “Introducing newer formats and fresh content for our listeners has always been at the core of RED FM. Our audience is evolving rapidly with increasing demand for original and relatable content. For a nation that has witnessed generations grow up with radio, audio content naturally strikes a chord. We will focus on more localized content and popular genres that will help us connect better and engage with our new-age listeners. Keeping this in mind, we wanted to launch fresh content in the form of podcasts which can be consumed anywhere and anytime on our app. Whether it is live shows, music, videos, contests or podcasts, RED FM App gives you access to all of these.”

