RadioandMusic
RNM
| 27 Nov 2019
radio
News
FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | FM Tadka | Tadka | Tera Ghata | Prasoon Joshi | Asha Bhosle | radio | music |

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its promise of motivating and inspiring listeners to ‘Apni Suno’.

In pursuit of this they launched on ground activations like ‘Sheher ki Devi’ awarding women for transforming society positively and ‘Cheeni Kum Fit Rahe Hum’ coinciding Children’s Day and World Diabetes Day with pledges and runs across its 18 city strong network.

 Now, on the music front as a believer in melodies the radio network has launched Tadka Soul Studio Guest Nights with a view to spark conversation around meaningful lyrics and encouraging independent artists. The show was launched with legendary singer Asha Bhosle who spoke about the voice being supreme in the song, saying she believed singers need to convey the emotion of the lyrics through their voices to make a space in listeners’ heart and singers should always work on this aspect.

Renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi liked the name of the show saying the soul in modern day music needs to be rediscovered and the trend of evaluating a success of a song through views should be thought through, quality of reviews rather than quantity of likes should be considered as per the ‘Taare Zameen Par’ fame writer.

Gaurav S Karrir, National Programming Head further added,” It is these conversations about the evolution of the music industry we want to keep featuring so that the relevance of melodies and such voices are kept alive.”

Music lead Nitinn Chakraborty adds,” In our daily life we have many distractions and struggle to find peace so our latest offering is apt and we will try to live upto the promise of the show being Sukoon ka Naya Address".

Creative Lead Sufi emphasized, “We make sure independent artist collaboration are actively pursued with a musically trained RJ and production facilities we hope to make Tadka Soul Studio the new home for melodies.”

The show’s special edition Tadka Soul Studio Guest Nights will next feature Tera Ghata fame singer Gajendra Verma this Friday night at 9pm.

related stories
private fm stations  |  26 Nov 2019

State Level Community Radio workshop held a Bhubaneswar

MUMBAI: A State Level Community Radio Workshop was organized by Young India in collaboration with UNICEF on 25 November 2019 at Hotel Excellency, Bhubaneswar.

private fm stations  |  26 Nov 2019

BIG FM launches 'Hawa Tight Hai' to reduce extreme levels of pollution across Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country has provided a platform for children supported by RJ Khurafati Nitin in Delhi and RJ Vrajesh Hirjee in Mumbai to raise concerns on the various causes of pollution.

private fm stations  |  25 Nov 2019

Fever FM wins 'Radio Station of the Year' at ABP Brand Excellence Awards

MUMBAI: Fever FM bagged the Radio Station of the Year award at ABP Brand Excellence Awards on 21 November 2019, held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group