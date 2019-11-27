FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its promise of motivating and inspiring listeners to ‘Apni Suno’.

In pursuit of this they launched on ground activations like ‘Sheher ki Devi’ awarding women for transforming society positively and ‘Cheeni Kum Fit Rahe Hum’ coinciding Children’s Day and World Diabetes Day with pledges and runs across its 18 city strong network.

Now, on the music front as a believer in melodies the radio network has launched Tadka Soul Studio Guest Nights with a view to spark conversation around meaningful lyrics and encouraging independent artists. The show was launched with legendary singer Asha Bhosle who spoke about the voice being supreme in the song, saying she believed singers need to convey the emotion of the lyrics through their voices to make a space in listeners’ heart and singers should always work on this aspect.

Renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi liked the name of the show saying the soul in modern day music needs to be rediscovered and the trend of evaluating a success of a song through views should be thought through, quality of reviews rather than quantity of likes should be considered as per the ‘Taare Zameen Par’ fame writer.

Gaurav S Karrir, National Programming Head further added,” It is these conversations about the evolution of the music industry we want to keep featuring so that the relevance of melodies and such voices are kept alive.”

Music lead Nitinn Chakraborty adds,” In our daily life we have many distractions and struggle to find peace so our latest offering is apt and we will try to live upto the promise of the show being Sukoon ka Naya Address".

Creative Lead Sufi emphasized, “We make sure independent artist collaboration are actively pursued with a musically trained RJ and production facilities we hope to make Tadka Soul Studio the new home for melodies.”

The show’s special edition Tadka Soul Studio Guest Nights will next feature Tera Ghata fame singer Gajendra Verma this Friday night at 9pm.