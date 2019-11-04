Radio Mirchi partners with Shuttl for new campaign,'Odd Ho Ya Even Mirchi toh Chalega hi Chalega'

Mumbai: An initiative against the increased pollution in the capital and to help Delhiites during the odd and even regulation, Radio Mirchi in partnership with Shuttl has unveiled a campaign ‘Mirchi Shuttl’ – Odd Ho Ya Even..Mirchi toh Chalega hi Chalega.

The campaign was flagged off today by Delhi’s favorite RJ Naved (Radio Mirchi) and Vishwas Singh Vice President – Shuttl at 10 AM from Times Building, FC 6, Sector 16 A Noida. The Mirchi Shuttl will provide free travel for the new commuters, and occasionally they can be travel buddies with their favourite RJs, Naved, Sayema, and Vidit. The RJs will conduct interviews with the commuters and drivers and share their views with the public on the service during Odd Even regulation period.

There will be around 4 to 5 Mirchi Shuttl, which will offer free of cost service basis promo code on designated routes from - Gaur city (greater Noida) to Gurgaon (cyber city and sohna road); Rohini to Gurgaon, Dwarka to Gurgaon, Nangloi to Noida 135, Faridabad to Noida 135. The Mirchi Shuttl will be on road daily from 4 November to 15 November.

Radio Mirchi ,VP & Cluster Head - Delhi & Rajasthan Mr. Pritesh Chothani, said, “Mirchi has always been at the forefront in highlighting issues that matter the most to every resident of Delhi. Traffic and the resultant pollution is a matter of serious concern today. In our effort to support the Odd-Even initiative, we have partnered with Shuttl to offer free rides to people during the Odd-Even phase. On similar lines, we had partnered with Ford for creating awareness about Good Driving Behavior. Our video series about this topic garnered over 30 Million Views across social media platforms. I would like to thank Shuttl for their unequivocal support and I look forward to many such partnerships with them in the future”.

Speaking about the campaign, RJ Naved said, “I am delighted that Mirchi Shuttl will be a boon for the people of Delhi. The Odd-Even is a great move by the government to curb pollution and with lesser traffic on the road, I am sure that commuters will reach their destination early. We welcome the commutes and hope to start a memorable commute on Mirchi Shuttl every morning with us.”

Vishwas Singh, Vice President – Shuttl, said, Pollution is not a problem that government can solve alone. Citizens, businesses and influencers must join forces with government to eradicate this menace that has taken our beautiful city hostage. Making environmentally responsible choices must become part of our daily life and culture. We are delighted about Mirchi-Shuttl partnership that aims at bringing this positive change in our society.

Radio Mirchi in its continued efforts to help the society in every way possible will bring to the table public’s opinion on the pollution, traffic, odd even regulation and the day to day challenges faced by them. The campaign will be talked in the Radio Mirchi’s morning show Naved Ki Dilli, Dilli ka Naved. Through this, the radio channel will appeal and urge Delhi to become a part of the movement and help bring a change with Mirchi Shuttl.

The morning show Naved Ki Dilli, Dilli ka Naved will be on air from 7 AM TO 12 noon, Monday to Friday on Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM.