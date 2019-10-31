Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'Radio Kashmir' to 'All India Radio’/Akashwani in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The changes would come into effect from 31 October 2019.

Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh have been renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh, respectively.

Check Prasar Bharti’s tweet below:

Prasar Bharati on Twitter With the approval of Prasar Bharati Board, the nomenclature has been changed from 'Radio Kashmir' to 'All India Radio' in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. This change comes into effect from 31st October, 2019. https://t.co/a8Bzf1NRNC

