Get ready for an experiential ride to India's nightlife with RED FM and Nokia 7.2

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind social media activity, 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and the most awarded private radio networks carried out an India wide experiential called #ExploreTheNight through the lens of the latest smartphone on the block, the Nokia 7.2, with its powerful 48 MP triple camera and ZEISS Optics. 36 radio jockeys (RJs) from RED FM across 30 cities in India, took the task to #ExploreTheNight using the night mode feature of the Nokia 7.2 and posting a series of live videos on Facebook Live and photos across their social media handles. The video marathon started with the much-loved RJ Raunac aka ‘Bauaa’ from Delhi and later went on to other RJs across cities ending with RJ Devaki from Ahmedabad. RJ Praveen, RJ Heena, RJ Pahi, RJ Kabir, RJ Kisna and Ashish also participated in creating live videos.

Get creative with ZEISS Optics and powerful AI The Nokia 7.2 offers fans advanced tools to express their creativity with a powerful 48 MP triple camera with ZEISS Optics and state-of-the-art PureDisplay screen. The highly sensitive 48MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology combines four pixels into one to create stunning images in all conditions. The AI-powered night mode allows fans to snap the perfect moment in low light, combining image fusion and explosion stacking to deliver compelling low light performance. The Nokia 7.2 also premiers a range of ZEISS bokeh styles, exclusive to Nokia smartphones, that recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact and signature blur viz. ZEISS Modern, ZEISS Swirl and ZEISS Smooth. To capture immersive scenery, the Nokia 7.2 comes with an ultrawide camera that has a 118-degree field of view which means you can fit a lot more in one shot. The stunning smartphone is a perfect combination of timeless looks and cutting-edge technology and is available in trendy Cyan Green and Charcoal colors.

Ajay Mehta, Vice President, and Region Head, India and APAC, HMD Global said, “In India, every city has a night story to tell – whether it is the bustling night bazaar outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid, or the iconic forts of Jaipur, or the night boat ride on the river Ganga at Banaras; whether it is Goa’s retro-styled hippy shacks and live music, or Mumbai’s chic nightlife at Carter Road – and tourists and locals alike love to explore these. We wanted the RED FM team to capture these amazing parts of our diverse country with the Nokia 7.2. Over 6.8 million people so far have already seen India through the lens of Nokia 7.2 with the #ExploreTheNight initiative.”

RED FM and Magic FM COO & Director Nisha Narayanan, said, “We are really excited with our association with Nokia 7.2 and introduce the activity #ExploreTheNight. India is a land of rich culture and heritage and its beautiful cities have a lot to offer to its people. This experiential tour will give tourists a look into the night beauty of our nation through the lenses of the Nokia 7.2. As a brand we are always looking to bring cutting edge content to our fans and this association resonates well with our philosophy.”

Wavemaker Chief Content Officer Karthik Nagarajan, said, “A genuinely unique, multi-platform campaign like this is possible only with a client who is willing to walk the talk and with a partner who shares your vision. With Nokia 7.2 and RED FM, we were lucky to have both. Bringing the brand and product experience to life at every customer touchpoint has been the DNA of Wavemaker Content and this is yet another wonderful example of that.”

The idea of this initiative was conceptualized by Wavemaker, media, content and technology agency of GroupM.