RadioandMusic
RNM
| 23 Oct 2019
radio
News
The Revisit Project leaves Delhities yearning for more at the second edition of Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | RJ Sarthak | New Delhi | RD Burman | AR Rahman |

MUMBAI: Giving a befitting tribute to music legends such as RD Burman, AR Rahman and others, the Delhi based band The Revisit Project set the stage on fire at the second edition of the on-ground concert, Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live.

Taking the audience on a musical journey, the live concert by 104.8 Ishq FM, India’s first romantic radio station took place at The Walk, World Mark, Aerocity, New Delhi.

Further amplifying the music scene in the capital, The Revisit Project, with the blockbuster album ‘Brown Man’s Funk’ to its credit, enthralled the audience with evergreen hit numbers like ‘Jaan ne ja dhoondhta phir raha’, ‘Jahan teri yeh nazar hai meri jaan mujhe khabar hai’, ‘Lag ja gale’, ‘Maa tujhe salaam’ among others. Adding to the heart-pumping music, popular RJ Sarthak, with his quirky wit and humour ensured it was a night to remember.

Sharing the thrill and joy of performing live at Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live, Abhay Sharma, Saxophonist of The Revisit Project said, “Sarthak and I go a long way back in time. It’s great to be part of his show as he’s someone who has continued to produce original content for almost two decades. Just sharing the same space with him tells me the progress that the band has made over the years and is an indicator that you are with the right people and in the right place in life.”

Sarthak Kaushik, the very-popular RJ from 104.8 Ishq and host of Ishq Jam with Sarthak, said, “It was such a fantastic performance delivered by The Revisit Project. It was a sight to see the audience being mesmerised and wanting more. Nothing could have been a better performance than this. We hope that we continue to match the audience expectations and IJWS keeps the evening high on music and entertainment.”

The next concert of Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live is set to take place in November, and will witness another electrifying performance.

related stories
private fm stations  |  23 Oct 2019

RED FM launches its 68th station in Agartala

MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to spread its presence in Tripura. The largest private radio station has successfully launched its 68th station in Agartala, capital of Tripura and will start their functioning today.

international radio  |  22 Oct 2019

Radio Asia 2019: Workshop on DRM Implementation and Rollout

MUMBAI: The DRM Digital Radio Consortium will take part in the ABU RadioAsia 2019 events hosted by Bangladesh Betar in the capital, Dhaka, October 29-31.

private fm stations  |  18 Oct 2019

RJ Malishka opens up about a sting operation on her show

MUMBAI:  Mumbai ki rani RJ Malishka and the team at RED FM Mumbai opened up about a sting operation earlier this morning.
 
The team played a radio show called ‘Thug Life’ in order to create awareness regardin

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group