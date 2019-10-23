RED FM launches its 68th station in Agartala

MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to spread its presence in Tripura. The largest private radio station has successfully launched its 68th station in Agartala, capital of Tripura and will start their functioning today.

On the station launch, RED FM COO and director, Nisha Narayan posted a tweet saying, “Our brand has a stronghold across the geographical spread and in all state capitals. FM is a local medium and it has to have a local flavor. We are seen as a national brand with local connect and that’s what works well with our listeners as we connect with their ethos.”

Red FM believes in standing out of the box with its 'Bajate Raho' style and with this attempt in Agartala, listeners will now get a unique experience.

