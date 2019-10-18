RJ Malishka opens up about a sting operation on her show

MUMBAI: Mumbai ki rani RJ Malishka and the team at RED FM Mumbai opened up about a sting operation earlier this morning.

The team played a radio show called ‘Thug Life’ in order to create awareness regarding the scams happening around and that too giving the audience a live example of it.

Yesterday on Instagram, Malishka gave a glimpse about this, saying, “As it is a long weekend and these would be ‘dry days’ everyone would want to fill their coffers with all sorts of alcohol and there is a big scam that is being run around the city.”