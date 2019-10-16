RED FM extends support to NGO - Feeding India through 'Iss Diwali No Paet Khaali' campaign'

MUMBAI: This Diwali, 93.5 RED FM along with Feeding India, an NGO that works on solutions for the issues of hunger, malnutrition and food wastage in India, have joined hands to ensure ‘Iss Diwali No Paet Khaali’.

The campaign will run in two phases from 10th October to 25th October: across 21 cities – Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Siliguri, Jamshedpur, Patna, Dehradun, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Aurangabad, Bhopal and Indore. This Diwali, with RED FM and Feeding India’s ‘No Paet Khaali’ campaign, let’s pledge to minimize food wastage.

Under this campaign, RED FM will ask its listeners to nominate their localities to host Happy Fridges while Feeding India will bring the listeners ask to life by setting up these community fridges free of cost. With RED FM’s campaign and listeners, they are looking to expand to every corner of our country with the joint aim of eliminating food wastage and hunger.

Speaking about this campaign, RED FM and Magic FM COO & Director Nisha Narayanan said, “Our country is dealing with a serious issue of food wastage and hunger. With festivities around the corner, it’s an opportunity to realize that there are many among us who are deprived of one of the basic necessities. We are proud to announce our association with Feeding India for our campaign, ‘Is Diwali, No paet khaali’, where we will create awareness about Feeding India’s community refrigerators program aka ‘Happy Fridge’, and help them with leads to install fridges across India. We are looking forward to wider participation from our listeners in helping their communities become food wastage and hunger-free.”

Feeding India Co-founder Srishti Jain said, “We set up free fridges in residential and commercial complexes to facilitate communities in providing immediate, anonymous and dignified access to food, to those in desperate need. Residents/citizens with excess food can donate food, and people who need food can thus, take it from the fridge. Each fridge serves between 1500 - 2000 meals a month. We’re glad to have RED FM’s support as an awareness partner and look forward to more communities coming forward to get involved in taking care of their own.”

In the recent Global Hunger Index 2019, India scored 102 out of 117 countries. Here countries were ranked on a 100-point "severity scale", where zero is the best score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst. Food wastage is an alarming issue all over the world and one that needs immediate action.

Recent facts indicate that despite 4.5% growth in GDP and availability of surplus food, 50% of India’s 1.3 billion population is still hungry. Moreover, according to the United Nations Development Programme, up to 40% of food produced in India is wasted. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, close to INR 50,000 crores worth of food produced is wasted every year in the country.