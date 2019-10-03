RadioandMusic
Fever FM's Bharat Positive initiative #PlasticSeBreakUp gets bigger with #BreakUpParty!
MUMBAI: Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on 15th August from Red Fort calling upon the nation to quit single-use plastic, Fever FM launched #PlasticSeBreakUp under the banner of Bharat Positive campaign. The initiative was lauded by the Prime Minister himself along with celebs like Gautam Gambhir, John Abraham and Shilpa Shetty amongst others. The campaign made waves on social media with a reach of 120 Million and garnering 130 Million impressions. More than 10,000 shopkeepers and 300 schools have joined the movement so far, making a positive change across the country.

To make this initiative even bigger and more impactful, Fever FM has extended this campaign on-ground with Green Bhandara, i.e, a plastic free bhandara for all. Moreover, change makers from different walks of life, such as policemen, sanitation workers, college students etc. who have joined this movement, have been recognized by Fever as ‘Green Gandhis’.

On 1 October 2019, Fever FM organized a #BreakUpParty, in association with Daikin, an on-ground event at Select Citywalk to appreciate the steps taken by the shopkeepers and other stakeholders in support of the Plastic Se Break Up campaign. The event saw participation from shopkeepers, NGOs, college and school kids and environmentalists who have pledged against the use of single use plastic.

Talking about the initiative, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. Radio and Entertainment CEO Harshad Jain said, “We are overwhelmed with the support this initiative has received so far. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeting about #plasticsebreakup to receiving more than 10k shopkeeper pledges this is a proud moment for Fever FM team. #BreakUpParty is our way of saying thank you to all the stakeholders, changemakers who joined the Fever initiative from various walks of life and are committed to the cause. We hope to make this initiative even bigger and drive the citizens towards a plastic free India.”

Gautam Gambhir, cricketer, MP and face of Bharat Positive initiative attended the event as a special guest. He said, ‘I am extremely pleased to be a part of this #BreakUpParty which takes the #PlasticSeBreakUp’ campaign a notch higher. It is very encouraging to see thousands of shopkeepers do their bit for the environment. I urge everyone to spread awareness about this campaign and make India free from single use plastic.’

Daikin India MD and CEO Kanwaljeet Jawa was also part of the event, said, “I congratulate Fever FM for their positive initiative against single use plastic. We at Daikin understand the importance of a plastic free and green India and are in full support of the campaign. In fact, we have taken various initiatives in our production and processes to support the government’s signature initiatives like Swacch Bharat, and have an environment policy aimed at protecting the environment.”

