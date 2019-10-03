93.5 RED FM's 'Ticket to Durga Puja' reignites spirit of family bonding by bringing together estranged family members

MUMBAI: With the commencement of grand festivities of Bengal - Durga Puja, Red FM is back with the Season 3 of Ticket to Durga Puja, which celebrates the essence of the festive season by bringing everyone closer. Red FM, India’s most awarded radio network has created a niche space amongst the audience, with its constant effort to connect with them through various innovative properties. Ticket to Durga Puja is one such exclusive property. It is a Red FM IP solely committed to reconnecting people with their loved ones during the festival of inclusion and compassion. It is a benchmark campaign deeply rooted in its belief of bringing people closer and sharing the joy of festive times.
Speaking about the initiative, Red FM and Magic COO and director Nisha Narayan said, “Undeniably, little joys of life increases when we share them with our near and dear ones. Festivities are best enjoyed when families are together and when people who matter most to you are closer. With Ticket to Durga Puja, we want our audience to celebrate this bond of love with family, friends and dear ones. Whenever we have bridged the gap between the separated family members, we have seen how they have always craved to be reunited all along and yet couldn’t do so due to various reasons. We are glad that we act as that mediator that brings people closer. Like the last season, this year too the winners of Ticket to Durga Puja are ordinary people with extraordinary life stories.”
Both the Season 1 and Season 2 of Ticket to Durga Puja: Pardes to Swades received massive success as the whole city rejoiced, when the disjointed family members and loved ones were reunited. Red FM brought back family members who were away from their families & the city for years and couldn’t come back due to financial crisis or emotional distance. Red FM team along with their RJs Praveen, Neil and Nilam, took it upon themselves to curb the differences among these detached family members and let their hearts glow with love & happiness during the most loved festival of Bengalis. This year Ticket to Durga Puja was held at Acropolis mall, Kolkata where the winning families got the beautiful surprise.
As the third leg of Ticket to Durga Puja saw a roaring start, Red FM witnessed an auspicious start with the ‘War of the Dhaakis’ where best dhaakis of Bengal indulged in dhaker lodai and took away some amazing prizes. Special guest actor Vikram Chatterjee awarded the Winner’s trophy to Chorebagan Sarbojanin while Hazra Park Durgoutsav was the first runner up and Dhakuria Sarbojanin took away the second runner up trophy. War of Dhaakis gave the much-needed platform to the maestros this year where they conjured up the magical beats for Durga Puja. Actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Rudranil Ghosh also joined the revelry along with the entire Red FM family. Taking the celebration of bond a notch higher, Red FM has planned a series of activities for the family members which include a pandal hopping session with VIP passes and joint lunch. Red FM has tied up with more than a hundred puja associations this year, which is an exceptional feat. With the blessings of Goddess Durga, Red FM looks forward to spread more love and warmth in the city of joy.