RJ Pritam Singh celebrates Navratri by planting saplings with school kids!

MUMBAI: Bringing a green twist in the tale, Thakur International School - Cambridge (TISC) celebrated Navratri by asking its students to plant saplings in the school owing to the growing global warming scenario and its grim effects on the environment.

Navratri is about rejoicing the victory of good over evil, and that is why TISC chose this festival to make a difference.

The school invited RJ Pritam Singh and actor Rithvik Dhanjani to celebrate Navratri in an eco-friendly way. The celebs interacted with the kids who raised concerns and wished to know their opinion over the Aarey Colony issue and the Amazon fire issue.

The children subsequently planted 150+ saplings with the RJ-actor duo.