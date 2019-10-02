RadioandMusic
RNM
| 03 Oct 2019
radio
News
RJ Pritam Singh celebrates Navratri by planting saplings with school kids!
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Pritam Singh | RJ | Navratri | Rithvik Dhanjani | Aarey Colony | Amazon Fire TV |

MUMBAI: Bringing a green twist in the tale, Thakur International School - Cambridge (TISC) celebrated Navratri by asking its students to plant saplings in the school owing to the growing global warming scenario and its grim effects on the environment.

Navratri is about rejoicing the victory of good over evil, and that is why TISC chose this festival to make a difference.

The school invited RJ Pritam Singh and actor Rithvik Dhanjani to celebrate Navratri in an eco-friendly way. The celebs interacted with the kids who raised concerns and wished to know their opinion over the Aarey Colony issue and the Amazon fire issue.

The children subsequently planted 150+ saplings with the RJ-actor duo.

related stories
private fm stations  |  01 Oct 2019

Arvind Kejriwal extends support to RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge Campaign'

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, under its latest campaign ‘Paani Yaad Dila Denge’ has been highlighting the most under prioritized yet over used commodity – ‘Water’ and the dire need to save it. RED FM launched the campaign by placing a daily reminder

private fm stations  |  01 Oct 2019

Exclusive: Kareena Kapoor Khan back on 104.8 Ishq with 'What Women Want'

MUMBAI: Ishq FM's What Women Want had done wonders last season, when topics of women sharing their inspiring stories from different walks of life, was the criteria of the show, hosted by Bebo.

private fm stations  |  28 Sep 2019

Exclusive: Neelesh Misra makes comeback as 'writer' with 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box Season 6'

MUMBAI: Popular radio jockey, lyricist and writer, Neelesh Misra is all set to introduce the sixth season of his popular storytelling show, Yaadon Ka Idiot Box. With this season, which will start airing from 30 September 2019, Neelesh will make a comeback as a ‘writer’.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group