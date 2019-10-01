RadioandMusic
Arvind Kejriwal extends support to RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge Campaign'
MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, under its latest campaign ‘Paani Yaad Dila Denge’ has been highlighting the most under prioritized yet over used commodity – ‘Water’ and the dire need to save it. RED FM launched the campaign by placing a daily reminder on the morning show. With an aim to make listeners aware at the ground-level, the radio channel partnered with Delhi Government to fix water leakages in various constituencies in Delhi.

In a recent conversation between RED FM’s RJ Raunac aka ‘Bauaa’ and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, various issues and topics were discussed. The interview started on a light note with RJ Raunacwho as usual brought his quirkiness to the table and made Mr Kejriwal solve his infamous bauaa riddle. Since there is no end to fun with RJ Raunac, he hijacked CM’s phone with his permission and took the audience through a sneak peek in to his messages and photo gallery.

From talking about 10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minute campaign to his vision to deploy bus marshals by the end of October to ensure bus safety, Kejriwal spilled candid views related to developments in New Delhi. He also extended his support to RED FM’s ‘Paani Yaad Dila Denge’ campaign and requested the audience to inculcate the habit of saving water in our daily life. Further, he also discussed about major steps being taken by the government to keep Delhi's ground water level intact.Talking about Delhi’s pollution, Mr Kejriwal expressed that it was one of the key and difficult areas to work upon now that the effects are visible. 

The conversation ended with a small note by Mr Kejriwal stating Delhi Government’s focus on four pillars – Health, Education, Electricity and Water Conservation. He also mentioned that it is high time we encourage and support women for the growth of our country’s economy.The interview was aired on 30th September on Raunac's show ‘Morning Number 1’ which gained overwhelming response for the listeners.

