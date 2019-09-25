RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge' campaign and Delhi Government fix water leakage in national capital

MUMBAI: RED FM has launched second phase of ‘Paani Yaad Diladenge’ campaign. This initiative highlights the most under prioritized yet over used commodity – ‘Water’ and the dire need to save it. Entering the second phase of this initiative, RED FM RJs along with MLAs of the Delhi Government belonging to various constituencies are on a mission to fix water leakage issue in Delhi.

Commenting on the second phase of the campaign, RED FM and Magic FM COO and director Nisha Narayanan said, “Our country is facing a huge gap between supply and demand of water in various cities, considering the rapid population growth. The first phase of our campaign – ‘Paani Yaad Dila Denge’ saw amazing response and appreciation from our listeners. Now, as we enter the second phase, we are extremely grateful to have full support from the Delhi Government to address the alarming issue of water scarcity and promote water conservation. RED FM’s team will be visiting 9 constituencies in the presence of their respective MLAs to fix the water leakage in the supply pipes. We are looking forward to a combined effort from the government as well as the citizens of Delhi to build sustainable water conservation methods.”

Lack of proper maintenance and irregular water distribution has led to increasing water wastage and water theft in the capital. To address this distressing issue RED FM RJs are visiting nine constituencies in Delhi along with area MLAs from 23 September to 4 October. Covering one area a day, RED FM will stopover at Malviya Nagar, Rohtas Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Patparganj, Tilak Nagar, Mehrauli, Adarsh Nagar, Krishna Nagar and New Delhi. Their visit will not only acknowledge the areas affected by the water leakage issue, but also have a team of plumbers present to fix the water supply pipes and taps in house-holds.

This initiative will be supervised in the presence of area MLAs – Sh. Somnath Bharti, Ku. Sarita Singh, Sh. Ajay Dutt, Sh. Manish Sisodia, Sh. Jarnail Singh, Sh. Naresh Yadav, Sh. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Sh. SK Bagga and Sh. Arvind Kejriwal. With this initiative, RED FM aims to reach large number of households across the nine constituencies. Till date, the response from the citizens has been positive where they have been enthusiastically participating in the campaign to curb water leakage problem in the capital.

To emphasize on the gravity of the water scarcity scenario in India, RED FM kick started ‘Paani Yaad Dila Denge’ campaign by placing a daily reminder for 200 days on the morning show to generate awareness among masses.