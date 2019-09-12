RadioandMusic
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Fever FM's for latest Bharat Positive Initiative -#PlasticSeBreakUp
MUMBAI: Fever FM that launched Fever Voice of Change (FVOC), the biggest CSR initiative in the history of radio, in February 2014, has pledged to make India free from single use plastic, with its initiative, ‘#PlasticSeBreakUp’. The noteworthy initiative has got PM Narendra Modi’s support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in support and encouragement of Fever FM’s Bharat Positive initiative. He tweeted,I congratulate Fever FM for their innovative campaign to ensure reduced usage of single use plastic. I urge shopkeepers to take part in this campaign with vigour. Such efforts will add valuable momentum to the Swachh Bharat Mission.”

Talking about the initiative, Harshad Jain, CEO –, HT Media and Next Mediaworks Ltd. Radio and Entertainment CEO Harshad Jain said, “We are extremely grateful to our honourable Prime Minister for his encouragement and appreciation of our latest Bharat Positive campaign, and assure him of our unending support. This encouragement gives us motivation to continue our work with greater zeal to bring about a positive change in the country. We are committed, with our latest campaign against single use plastic, to drive the citizens towards a plastic free India. Bharat Positive is a Fever Voice of Change (FVOC) initiative, the biggest CSR in the history or radio.”

Drawing inspiration from Sri Narendra Modi’s message this Independence Day, the initiative urges all shopkeepers to do away with single use plastic bags.

Talking about the latest campaign, cricketer, MP and face of Bharat Positive initiative Gautam Gambhir said, “Credit to team Fever and the listeners of the radio station. PM sir noticing the campaign is no mean feat, it just gives a shot in the arm. Of course when Mr Modi talks, the world listens. There’s substance in his thoughts and him putting the weight behind ‘Plastic Se Breakup’ campaign will only galvanise the whole movement. The fact that his following cuts across age groups is another huge plus. Through PM’s support, the youth, the mid-aged and the elderly, everyone will know about this campaign.”

