BIG FM, AIR Asia’s digital campaign attains major milestone; reaches 36.9 mn
MUMBAI: BIG FM and AIR Asia’s ‘Uddipa Campaign’ that flagged in Amritsar and Jalandhar markets urged listeners to travel without any worries. Digitally, the campaign was successful and reached out to 36.9 mn people within three weeks.

Diljit Dosanjh was roped in as the face of the campaign since he's a people's icon in the region of Punjab, Jalandhar, and Amritsar. The main objective of this campaign was to encourage families in the northern region to take up Air Asia as their travel partner while leaving behind all the preconceived notions and misconceptions associated with flying.

Click here to view the campaign: 

https://www.facebook.com/bigfmindia/videos/340239176650884/

During the campaign listeners were asked to tell us their excuses for not travelling via air and the face of the campaign, the talented actor and singer, Diljit Dosanjh addressed all of them.

On the success of the campaign, Asheesh Chatterjee added, “Radio has been a medium that has stood the test of time and innovated itself to reach out to listeners across the length and breadth of the country. We, at BIG FM, have perfectly leveraged the coverage area of our network and created a campaign that reaches out to Punjab and increases levels of awareness. Letting them know about the benefits of travelling by air, we roped in an influencer like Diljit Dosanjh, a household name in the state, who was the perfect fit towards delivering the message and reaching the right target audience. This was yet another brand initiative that changed perceptions for the better and provided listeners as well as advertisers with a solution that helped them immensely."

