RadioandMusic
RNM
| 20 Aug 2019
radio
News
Battle of the Sexes' host RJ Sarthak teams up with 'That Boho Girl' for a special episode
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Battle of the Sexes with Sarthak | Battle of the Sexes | RJ Sarthak |

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq decided to add some spice to Rakhi this season with a special episode of the Battle of the Sexes with Sarthak – the ‘Battle of the Siblings

Sarthak hosted one of the most influential fashionistas on social media - That Boho Girl (@thatbohogirl) aka Kritika Khurana, along with her siblings to play the Battle of the Siblings.

The iconic Battle of the Sexes hosted by RJ Sarthak brings out the nuances of a relationship and provides wholesome entertainment to anybody who plays it or watches the show.

Kritika along and her younger sister Deeksha Khurana, who is also a fashion and travel influencer, took on their older brother Lakshay Khurana – a social media novice in comparison, in this special episode. Unboxing memories and remembering stories from their younger days, the episode showed the solidarity of the relationship between the siblings. They shared nearly everything from the times they fought with each other to always have each other’s backs.

Talking about their school days, Deeksha and Kritika recalled and joked about - their ‘over-protective brother’. They told Sarthak how Lakshay would threaten all the boys who would speak to his sisters. What was evident from the show was that the Khurana siblings share a great bond with each other  – this goes to show to that even in today’s day and age, no matter how popular or not one is and despite their differing social media clout – nothing can come in the way of sibling love.

related stories
private fm stations  |  16 Aug 2019

Big FM celebrates Raksha Bandhan with a 'twist'

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, in association with Gulf Oil and city specific NGOs, culminated a unique campaign, ‘Suraksha Bandhan’ marking the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

private fm stations  |  14 Aug 2019

We will visualise radio content for unique digital experience, says Shashi Vempati as Google extends partnership with Prasar Bharati

MUMBAI: With the recent expansion of Google’s partnership with Prasar Bharati, India’s national events will get a live coverage, both, on YouTube and Google Search. All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan’s content will also be digitised and available on a global platform through this tie-up.

private fm stations  |  14 Aug 2019

Red FM's show 'Happy INDIE-pendence Day' to bring 12 independent artists, regional music together

MUMBAI:  RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India will be featuring 12 independent artists from across the regions, this Independence Day.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group