Big FM celebrates Raksha Bandhan with a 'twist'

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, in association with Gulf Oil and city specific NGOs, culminated a unique campaign, ‘Suraksha Bandhan’ marking the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The campaign, which was targeted at truck drivers and their families, aimed to extend the gratitude by bringing these families closer by reducing the distance between them and their sisters on the festival. The radio station, through its heart-touching campaign, made sure that these heroes behind the wheels celebrate this special day.

As part of the campaign, the radio network invited truck drivers and their sisters to share their stories, moments, requests or messages they have for each other. A special hotline was created for truck drivers and their sisters, to communicate and strengthen their bond. Further, 92.7 BIG FM RJs met the truck drivers across cities to understand their work schedule, hectic lifestyle and their inability to celebrate such festivals with their loved ones. Meanwhile, they also collected 927 messages from the sisters of these truck drivers across on-air as well as on the digital platforms of the radio network.

Speaking about the campaign, BIG FM spokesperson said, “At 92.7 BIG FM, we have always strived to bring about positive change through our programming initiatives. While we celebrate each festival in the comfort of our homes, it is commendable that the truck drivers are unfazed by weather conditions, festivals as they ferry across the nation to ensure and maintain a robust network of import & export of goods. The association with Gulf Oil enabled us access to a wider audience, and since radio is an accessible medium, we hope that each of our trucker brothers celebrates with us.”

The collected messages were further hand-delivered by BIG FM to Transport Nagars of nine select cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Indore, Asansol, Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur for Raksha Bandhan celebration. The truck drivers were invited to celebrate the festival where women from the NGO tied rakhis, engaged with Suraksha Champions, talked about the initiative by Gulf Oil and handed over messages shared by their sisters, families, friends, etc. 10 lucky sisters were selected for the Surprise Rakhi Celebration with their Suraksha Champion brothers.

Commenting on the campaign a spokesperson from Gulf Oil said, “Through this association, we aim to reach out to our consumers, the core users of our products, who travel the length and breadth of the country regularly. Due to their schedule keeping them away from their family and loved ones, this is a heartfelt campaign that we aim goes a big way in bringing a smile to the faces of these men. These unsung heroes work endlessly to fulfil the needs of the nation and it is important that they don’t miss their family and sisters on such a day. Since these truck drivers consume radio regularly, and 92.7 BIG FM is one of the largest radio networks in the country, we are glad to be associated with them.”

The radio network throughout the campaign aired stories of brothers who were away from home or their sisters. RJs across cities accepted requests and messages for siblings who are separated by distance.