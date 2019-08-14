We will visualise radio content for unique digital experience, says Shashi Vempati as Google extends partnership with Prasar Bharati

MUMBAI: With the recent expansion of Google’s partnership with Prasar Bharati, India’s national events will get a live coverage, both, on YouTube and Google Search. All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan’s content will also be digitised and available on a global platform through this tie-up.

Commenting on how the extension in partnership will help All India Radio, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Vempati said, “A large part of digitized archives that have been made public through YouTube are from All India Radio. Also, like we did with commentary, earlier, we will visualize and videofy radio content in future to create a unique digital experience for younger audiences.”

As informed by Google in a statement, the 73rd Independence Day parade as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech will be available live on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel. The link to this live feed will be available in Google Search engine.