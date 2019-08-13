RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Aug 2019
radio
News
RAM Week 30: Radio stations maintain position
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | Radio Mirchi | Fever FM | Radio stations | radio |

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 30, radio stations didn’t see any major change in their standing. While like Radio Mirchi, Radio City and Fever FM continued topping in their main metros. Fever FM is in no mood to leave its top spot in Delhi and Mumbai. While it scored 18.9 share per cent and 5.1 T.S.L. in the former, the latter got 18.1 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L. respectively. Radio Mirchi also continued topping in Kolkata with 18.6 share per cent and 4.2 T.S.L. Further, Bengaluru had its regular topper Radio City that recorded 24.3 share per cent and 8.5 T.S.L.

When it comes to other metros, Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18.1 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L. But, the radio station had to settle at the fourth place with 14.7 share per cent and 8.1 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi stood third in Bengaluru and Mumbai. It’s 17.3 share per cent and 6.2 T.S.L. in the Kannada city, while the station recorded 12.3 share per cent and 3.5 T.S.L. in the city of dream s respectively. Mirchi stood fourth in Delhi with 11.3 share per cent and 3.2 T.S.L. respectively.

Lastly, Radio City stood second in Delhi and third in Mumbai n RAM Week 30. While it recorded 13.8 share per cent and 4.2 T.S.L. at the former, the radio stations share per cent and T.S.L. was 12.7 and 5.2 at the latter respectively. In Kolkata, the station, as usual didn’t make it to the top 10.

For knowing the performance of radio stations in next week, stay tuned to Radioandmusic.

Check out tables below

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

18.1

6.4

 

2

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

12.7

5.2

 

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

12.3

3.5

 

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.1

5.2

 

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

11.5

6.3

 

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.2

4.2

 

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.7

4.4

 

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.9

6.2

 

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3.0

2.5

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.6

4.3

 
     

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

18.9

5.1

 

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.8

4.2

 

3

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

12.6

4.3

 

4

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.3

3.2

 

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.7

4.4

 

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10.2

3.3

 

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.3

3.2

 

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.7

2.4

 

9

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.5

2.3

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.4

2.1

 
     

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

18.6

4.2

 

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.1

6.4

 

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.6

5.4

 

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.5

4.3

 

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.4

3.1

 

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.6

3.3

 

7

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.5

3.1

 

8

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.5

4.4

 

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.3

3.1

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.4

2.5

 

Bengaluru

    

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

24.3

8.5

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

19.5

7.1

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17.3

6.2

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

14.7

8.1

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

7.0

5.3

6

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.2

3.4

7

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

4.8

4.3

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

3.2

3.2

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.4

2.4

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.2

2.2

related stories
private fm stations  |  13 Aug 2019

Red FM says 'Bachaate Raho' with Grofers, Mindshare, turns 'Orange' in Delhi

MUMBAI: In a first-of-this kind partnership, ‘Grofers’, India’s leading online grocery discounter announced today its association with Red FM for its ongoing sale Grand Orange Bag Days.

private fm stations  |  09 Aug 2019

We can build and institutionalize 'Live news’ competency: Prasar Bharati CEO

MUMBAI: In a recent brainstorming session, India’s largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati spoke on format changes of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD).

private fm stations  |  09 Aug 2019

Radio City's 'Gaddha Pehelwan Activity' tackles pothole menace in UP, Delhi, Patna, Ranchi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s largest radio network, celebrates many facets of the season with an array of interesting and innovative campaigns across the nation to free citizens from monsoon woes.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group