RAM Week 30: Radio stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 30, radio stations didn’t see any major change in their standing. While like Radio Mirchi, Radio City and Fever FM continued topping in their main metros. Fever FM is in no mood to leave its top spot in Delhi and Mumbai. While it scored 18.9 share per cent and 5.1 T.S.L. in the former, the latter got 18.1 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L. respectively. Radio Mirchi also continued topping in Kolkata with 18.6 share per cent and 4.2 T.S.L. Further, Bengaluru had its regular topper Radio City that recorded 24.3 share per cent and 8.5 T.S.L.

When it comes to other metros, Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18.1 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L. But, the radio station had to settle at the fourth place with 14.7 share per cent and 8.1 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi stood third in Bengaluru and Mumbai. It’s 17.3 share per cent and 6.2 T.S.L. in the Kannada city, while the station recorded 12.3 share per cent and 3.5 T.S.L. in the city of dream s respectively. Mirchi stood fourth in Delhi with 11.3 share per cent and 3.2 T.S.L. respectively.

Lastly, Radio City stood second in Delhi and third in Mumbai n RAM Week 30. While it recorded 13.8 share per cent and 4.2 T.S.L. at the former, the radio stations share per cent and T.S.L. was 12.7 and 5.2 at the latter respectively. In Kolkata, the station, as usual didn’t make it to the top 10.

Check out tables below

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 18.1 6.4 2 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.7 5.2 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 12.3 3.5 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.1 5.2 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 11.5 6.3 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.2 4.2 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.7 4.4 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.9 6.2 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.0 2.5 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.6 4.3

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 18.9 5.1 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13.8 4.2 3 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 12.6 4.3 4 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.3 3.2 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.7 4.4 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 10.2 3.3 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.3 3.2 8 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.7 2.4 9 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 3.5 2.3 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.4 2.1

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 18.6 4.2 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.1 6.4 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.6 5.4 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.5 4.3 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.4 3.1 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.6 3.3 7 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.5 3.1 8 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.5 4.4 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4.3 3.1 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.4 2.5

Bengaluru