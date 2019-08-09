RadioandMusic
RNM
| 10 Aug 2019
radio
News
We can build and institutionalize 'Live news’ competency: Prasar Bharati CEO
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Prasar Bharati | Shashi Shekhar Vempati | Twitter | radio | Mann ki Baat |

MUMBAI: In a recent brainstorming session, India’s largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati spoke on format changes of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD).

In a conference held, Vempati spoke openly on what initiatives PB needs to inculcate and ideate. The official handle of Prasar Bharati shared video of the same.

“One of the key themes I would like to highlight is our ‘technology planning’ where we are still playing a ‘catch up’. We should think about where our technology will be in five years from now on. 'Forward-thinking’ rather than ‘catching up’ will help us for our future, " explained Vempati.

He enunciated on how a traditional style in which PB operates is becoming less relevant.

 “I saw a style in our organization wherein we were structured in terms of engineering vertical, news and those historically had a reason but going forward it wouldn’t make sense. We have to create an organization where people have to be multi-skilled and multi-talented.”

Vempati gives an example of the recently held World Cup commentary that was available on digital radio-based DRM technologies, “We took active interests in sports, you can see the synergy of content is so high between radio and television and considering our ‘YouTube sports channel’ there is a lot of radio content that is being visualized and that is actually getting traction. We got digital traction and revenue and did something innovative by merging television and radio.”

He explained about another convergence, “Mann Ki Baat is a great example of a good convergence between TV and radio as we had visually enriched it and taken it across in multiple languages in multiple formats. Large volumes of content get generated from those monologues.”

Also Read: Prasar Bharati's innovative combination of radio commentary and sign language made World Cup 2019 a unique experience for the hearing and visually impaired

“Peoples consumption of media is getting extremely personally targeted and much focused,” he added.

Lastly, on what the agency really needs to focus on, Shashi Vempati concluded, “Between 'news and live' is where our USP lies and where we need to invest in our technology planning. 'Live news’ is a competency that we can build on and institutionalize.”

related stories
private fm stations  |  09 Aug 2019

Radio City's 'Gaddha Pehelwan Activity' tackles pothole menace in UP, Delhi, Patna, Ranchi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s largest radio network, celebrates many facets of the season with an array of interesting and innovative campaigns across the nation to free citizens from monsoon woes.

private fm stations  |  09 Aug 2019

Radio City official partner of 'Mission Mangal', stars promote movie

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM Mumbai was engulfed in a flurry of activity on 8 August as the Mission Mangal star cast - Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu and Nithya Menon graced the Radio City studio to discuss their much-awaited film with Mumbai'

private fm stations  |  08 Aug 2019

91.9 Friends FM exclusive radio partner of 'Tribute to ABBA'

MUMBAI: 91.9 Friends FM has become the exclusive radio partner of ABBA Tribute band, which is a tribute to a Swedish pop band, ABBA. The concert marks debut performance of popular UK band ‘Name of the Game’, which is coming for the first time to India.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group