Radio City official partner of 'Mission Mangal', stars promote movie

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM Mumbai was engulfed in a flurry of activity on 8 August as the Mission Mangal star cast - Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu and Nithya Menon graced the Radio City studio to discuss their much-awaited film with Mumbai's favorite RJ duo Salil and Archana.

Radio City is the official radio partner for the movie which chronicles the real-life story of the Indian Space Research Organisation's Mars Orbiter Mission.

The talented cast were on-air with Salil and Archana on their popular breakfast show Kasa Kai Mumbai which airs Monday- Saturday,7:00am -12:00pm.

The duo, who has been ruling the airwaves together for a decade now, asked the ensemble cast about their experience while shooting together, the bonhomie and the camaraderie they share, fun anecdotes from the sets, and their expectations from the film.