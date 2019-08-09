RadioandMusic
| 09 Aug 2019
Radio City official partner of 'Mission Mangal', stars promote movie
MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM Mumbai was engulfed in a flurry of activity on 8 August as the Mission Mangal star cast - Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu and Nithya Menon graced the Radio City studio to discuss their much-awaited film with Mumbai's favorite RJ duo Salil and Archana.
 
Radio City is the official radio partner for the movie which chronicles the real-life story of the Indian Space Research Organisation's Mars Orbiter Mission. 
 
The talented cast were on-air with Salil and Archana on their popular breakfast show Kasa Kai Mumbai which airs Monday- Saturday,7:00am -12:00pm.
 
The duo, who has been ruling the airwaves together for a decade now, asked the ensemble cast about their experience while shooting together, the bonhomie and the camaraderie they share, fun anecdotes from the sets, and their expectations from the film.
 
Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti and featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi, is all set to take off on 15 August 2019.
