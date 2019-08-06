BIG FM introduces dynamic rate card for advertisers ahead of festive season

MUMBAI: BIG FM is putting its best foot forward by adding much joy and gusto ahead of the festival season. With the introduction of a dynamic rate card, advertisers can now further increase their footprint across markets within a cost-effective budget.

BIG FM Metro Markets business head Rashi Mahajan, who joined the radio station in March 2019, has been the brain behind this initiative as she spearheaded and introduced the whole dynamic rate card. She has been in the media industry for the past 20 years. Since she joined the Big FM network, the dynamic rate card is amongst the many proactive initiatives taken by Rashi to respond to the changing market dynamics.

Speaking on the initiative, Rashi Mahajan said, “With festivals around the corner, we wanted to offer a complete package to the advertisers who can make the most of our offerings. The dynamic packages are designed basis thorough in-house research and the valuable feedback of the clients who buy inventory. The radio landscape today is changing rapidly which gives us an opportunity to create and offer the best in-store. This dynamic Rate Card is an endeavor to not only understand but meet the needs of the advertisers this festive season.”

The radio station is offering dynamic packages like Fantastic 8’s, Super 6’s and Super 4’s, which make it convenient for advertisers to calculate the effectiveness and savings of each plan. The rate is effective from 1 August till September 30, primarily targeting the festive season.

As a part of Fantastic 8’s package, an advertiser has access to all eight Priority markets - Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh, and Pune. The package also offers access to any eight Focus Markets and any eight Emerging Markets from the exhaustive list of markets where BIG FM has a footprint. In the same way, Super 6’s package gives advertisers’ access to six Priority Markets, six Focus Markets, and six Emerging markets, while Super 4’s package provides access to four priority markets, four Focus Markets and four Emerging Markets. Additionally, if an advertiser buys any Dynamic package, they get additional buy one plus and get one on emerging markets.

The dynamic rate card includes a host of other offerings which have been introduced keeping the interests of the advertisers in mind. This Rate card is conceived more as a media planning tool with dynamic schemes that will change from time to time.