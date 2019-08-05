MY FM launches first crime thriller show of radio

MUMBAI: MY FM is perking up its existing line-up of pioneering content with the launch of Mafia Stories with Hussain Zaidi. The show will comprise thriller stories inspired by the infamous underworld mafia and the Dons ruling them. This first-of-its-kind radio show will be an adaptation of stories based on the real crime incidents captured by Hussian Zaidi, a well-known investigative crime journalist and Indian author, famous for his intriguing investigative stories.

It’s been a decade that Hussain Zaidi is into investigative journalism. He is known for books like Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia,Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Black Friday, Headley and I and My Name Is Abu Salem. Zaidi’s stories have also been adapted to some critically acclaimed films like Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday, John Abraham Starrer- Shootout at Wadala and Saif Ali Khan starrer Phantom.

He chooses moments with deep emotional resonance to create a story that aims to entertain the reader. Zaidi’s famous interviews and insights into the underworld have been lauded all over India, and this new show, Mafia Stories, is a series of his experiences while working as a journalist. These stories would be scripted recorded in the form of audio dramas from his books with different characters involved. Consider it like a crime film being told on the radio, which will be a new experience to the ears.

Commenting on the launch, MY FM national programming head Vinay Manek said, “Underworld, mafia, cartel, syndicates; innumerable terms have been used to describe the enigma of a set of individuals who have called the shots around the world. Right from running illegal economy, extortion to smuggling arms and drugs to actually lobbying in the industry and running governments. From Sicilian Mafia to Pablo Escobar. From Russian Cartels to D Company.

India too has had its sizable share. These people and their stories have been romanticized across series and films internationally. Husaain Zaidi, renowned crime journalist and author whose stories have given shapes to movies like; Black Friday; Shootout at Wadala; and Phantom; among others now pens for radio. MY FM proudly presents;Mafia Stories, a series of audio dramas based on true incidents, eye witness accounts and testimonials of Hussain Zaidi.

Speaking about MY FM’s latest offering, MY FM chief operating officer, Rahul Namjoshi, said, “We are constantly trying to raise the bar by providing cutting edge content which is unique and engaging. This is our third big launch in the last three months after Cheers with Engineer Dev and Fun mein hai Vishwas with Dr. Kumar Vishwas. A couple of new shows are also in the pipeline. We are pretty sure that our listeners will love this series Mafia Stories.