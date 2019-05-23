Big FM's RJ Vrijesh joins drought battle

MUMBAI: BIG FM RJ Vrijesh Hirjee has taken up a unique cause highlighting one of the biggest issues existing in Maharashtra, which is ‘drought.’ Taking the practical route of action-led solution rather than shooting complaints at authorities, Mumbai’s number one morning show RJ has joined hands with Udachiwadi, a village participating in Paani Foundation’s 'Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2019' competition.

Speaking about the noble cause, RJ Vrajesh said, “Water is fast becoming a depleting resource. The day isn't too far when the water reserves will run dry, which is already the case in some parts of the world. Along with 80 listeners, I joined the villagers to do Shramdaan towards this revolutionary cause. It’s been something, we all feel very proud of. I am grateful to BIG FM and Paani Foundation as they trusted me to spearhead this particular initiative in Udachiwadi village. Being part of a social cause brings an unparalleled contentment.”

BIG FM’s celebrity RJ volunteered to build watershed management structures. The team contributed its bit in creating watershed management structures that help in rainwater harvesting and added their mite to changing the lives of thousands. This was the perfect example where people witnessed unity and strength.

Prior to his noble feat, the radio jock has been highlighting the problem of water shortage in the state on his show, Mumbai Maska Maar Ke. He also had highlighted about the help, required in these villages. He spoke to renowned actors like Girish Kulkarni, Atul Kulkarni, Jeetendra Joshi and others.

Paani Foundation, founded by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, is a non-profit focused on empowering villages to become water-abundant, with the mission of eradicating drought in Maharashtra. This year, nearly 5,000 villages are taking part in the Water Cup, an initiative by Paani Foundation, which began on 8 April and will end on 27 May 2019.