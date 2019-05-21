RadioandMusic
22 May 2019
Kareena Kapoor Khan hints at second season of popular Ishq FM show
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Private FM Stations | Kareena Kapoor Khan | radio | RJ | Ishq FM

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan who debuted as an RJ with her show What Women Want, called out to many issues, women face today.

 “In the show, What Women Want we took up topics that not many people had addressed. There will be a Season 2, but we don’t know, what the topic of discussion would be. It could be, what men want also,” said Kareena.

This was the first time the Jab We Met fame turned an RJ with the above show, on asking her what she thinks of Radio being a medium to spread awareness she added, “Radio is one of the most powerful medium, Hare ek awaz ki ek pehchan hoti hai and hare ek awaz ki ek khasiyat bhi hoti hai (Every voice has an identity and its unique speciality). Radio jockeys have this power of voice.

She further added, “RJs are doing a fantastic job, especially women now are pioneers, wherever you see women are leading in every field. Even if you see radio jockeys today, there are more female radio jockeys.

