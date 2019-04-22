Siddharth Kannan wins Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award

MUMBAI: Famous radio host, television anchor, Siddharth Kannan has won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for the Best Chat show on radio and digital.

Kannan was awarded for his chat show on Ishq FM that is famous among both celebrities and the audience. Siddharth, who received the honour from Bollywood diva Kajol, thanked his family, Dadasaheb family, Ishq FM, the guests who feature on his show, music labels and of course the audience. He shared a post announcing his noteworthy achievement on LinkedIn.

Siddharth Kannan said, “I will always break the boundaries of content and keep moving forward. I do not and will not take one minute of my life for granted. My Mantra for life is ‘Work like a student!’”

Siddharth Kannan’s chat show is aired on both Ishq FM and his YouTube handle. The popularity of the show, whose latest guest were Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit, who had come to promote their film, Kalank, can be measured with the views received.

Well, while we congratulate Kannan for his achievement, we wish more radio host and people associated with the industry get acknowledged for their contribution. We hope the digital awakening helps in doing the same.