18 Feb 2019
2018's Best Hindi music celebrated at 11th Pepsi Mirchi Music Awards, tickets sale donated to Pulwama attack victims
Events
MUMBAI: The biggest night for music in India, Pepsi Mirchi Music Awards co-powered by Smule, Nokia Smartphones and Streaming Partner - MX Player, was held tonight at DOME@NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli. This awards show brought the biggest names in Bollywood music together on one platform. Limited tickets for the event were on sale so fans could attend the grand show and see their favourite performers live.

Celebrities from the Bollywood film and music fraternity including Anil Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, Amit Trivedi, Ajay-Atul, Udit Narayan, Bappi Lahiri, L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurti, Ila Arun, Talat Aziz and many more attended the event. The night was hosted by none other than Bollywood’s king of melodies, Sonu Nigam. His contemporary rendition of the greatest hits of musical legends Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi got a standing ovation from the audience.

Some of the highlights of the evening were Badshah’s electrifying performance and Neha Kakkar’s crooning special unplugged versions of her hits. The audience was left in splits by Sanket Bhosale’s rib-tickling act. Some stand-out performances by Meet Bros, Jonita Gandhi, Arko, Papon, Shivam Pathak etc., kept the audience entertained throughout the evening. There was a special segment where Naezy rapped to his latest hit, Mere Gully Mein.

The Awards honoured musical talent across many categories. Padmaavat swept the awards winning in eight categories including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Male Vocalist, Female Vocalist and Music Composer of the Year. Apart from the usual categories, a new one was introduced this year – the Best Recreated Song – to recognize the many re-creations released this year.

Ranveer Singh was awarded the Royal Stag Make It Large award by Ramesh Sippy. Anil Kapoor was honoured with an award for being the Bollywood Face of Iconic Hits. Badshah won the Pepsi Swag Star award.

Usha Khanna received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her long and distinguished career. She was recognized for being one of the first few female music directors in the traditionally male-dominated music industry who then went on to achieve commercial successfor decades. On receiving the award, Usha Khanna said, “I am indeed honored to receive this award. I want to take this opportunity to thank my fans and colleagues for the love and support I have received from them over the years. It has been such a joy to be part of this amazing industry!”

In view of the unfortunate events in Pulwama, Radio Mirchi decided to donate the money collected through the sale of tickets on BookMyShow for this event to the CRPF jawans.

Tune-in to ZEE TV on 17 March 2019 (Sunday) at 8 pm to catch this musical extravaganza!

Winners

Song of the Year

Ghoomar

Film

Padmaavat

 

 

Re-created Song of the Year

Sanu Ek Pal

Film

Raid

 

 

Album of the Year

Padmaavat

 

 

Male Vocalist of The Year

Shivam Pathak

Song

Ek Dil Ek Jaan

Film

Padmaavat

 

 

Female Vocalist of the Year

Shreya Ghoshal

Song

Ghoomar

Film

Padmaavat

 

 

Music Composer of the Year

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Song

EkDilEkJaan

Film

Padmaavat

 

 

Lyricist of the Year

Gulzar

Song

Ae Watan

Film

Raazi

 

 

Lifetime Achievement Award

Usha Khanna

 

 

Royal Stag Make It Large Award

Ranveer Singh

 

 

Bollywood Face of Iconic Hits

Anil Kapoor

 

 

Pepsi Swag Star Award

Badshah

 

 

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year

Abhay Jodhpurkar

Song

Mere Naam Tu

Film

Zero

 

 

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year

Mahua Chokroborty

Song

Ab Maan Jao Sawaryia

Film

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain

 

 

Upcoming Music Composer of the Year

Niladri Kumar

Song

Aahista

Film

Laila Majnu

 

 

Upcoming Lyricist of the Year

Prateek Kuhad

Song

Kadam

Film

Karwaan

 

 

Indies Song of the Year

Maula (One Above)

Album

Maula (One Above) (Single)

 

 

Raag-Inspired Song of the Year

Ek Dil EkJaan

Film

Padmaavat

 

 

Best Song Producer (Programming and Arranging)

Ajay-Atul

Song

Dhadak

Film

Dhadak

 

 

Best Song Engineer (Recording and Mixing)

Tanay Gajjar and Rahul Sharma

Song

Ghoomar

Album

Padmaavat

 

 

Best Background Score

SanchitBalhara and Ankit Balhara

Film

Padmaavat

 

 

Listeners' Choice Song of the Year

Dil Chori

Film

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

 

 

Listeners' Choice Album of the Year

 

Film

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

 

 

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Film Music

Rajendra Singh Sodha

 

 

Special Jury Award for Golden Era Album of the Year(1958)

Madhumati

