2018's Best Hindi music celebrated at 11th Pepsi Mirchi Music Awards, tickets sale donated to Pulwama attack victims

MUMBAI: The biggest night for music in India, Pepsi Mirchi Music Awards co-powered by Smule, Nokia Smartphones and Streaming Partner - MX Player, was held tonight at DOME@NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli. This awards show brought the biggest names in Bollywood music together on one platform. Limited tickets for the event were on sale so fans could attend the grand show and see their favourite performers live.

Celebrities from the Bollywood film and music fraternity including Anil Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, Amit Trivedi, Ajay-Atul, Udit Narayan, Bappi Lahiri, L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurti, Ila Arun, Talat Aziz and many more attended the event. The night was hosted by none other than Bollywood’s king of melodies, Sonu Nigam. His contemporary rendition of the greatest hits of musical legends Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi got a standing ovation from the audience.

Some of the highlights of the evening were Badshah’s electrifying performance and Neha Kakkar’s crooning special unplugged versions of her hits. The audience was left in splits by Sanket Bhosale’s rib-tickling act. Some stand-out performances by Meet Bros, Jonita Gandhi, Arko, Papon, Shivam Pathak etc., kept the audience entertained throughout the evening. There was a special segment where Naezy rapped to his latest hit, Mere Gully Mein.

The Awards honoured musical talent across many categories. Padmaavat swept the awards winning in eight categories including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Male Vocalist, Female Vocalist and Music Composer of the Year. Apart from the usual categories, a new one was introduced this year – the Best Recreated Song – to recognize the many re-creations released this year.

Ranveer Singh was awarded the Royal Stag Make It Large award by Ramesh Sippy. Anil Kapoor was honoured with an award for being the Bollywood Face of Iconic Hits. Badshah won the Pepsi Swag Star award.

Usha Khanna received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her long and distinguished career. She was recognized for being one of the first few female music directors in the traditionally male-dominated music industry who then went on to achieve commercial successfor decades. On receiving the award, Usha Khanna said, “I am indeed honored to receive this award. I want to take this opportunity to thank my fans and colleagues for the love and support I have received from them over the years. It has been such a joy to be part of this amazing industry!”

In view of the unfortunate events in Pulwama, Radio Mirchi decided to donate the money collected through the sale of tickets on BookMyShow for this event to the CRPF jawans.

Tune-in to ZEE TV on 17 March 2019 (Sunday) at 8 pm to catch this musical extravaganza!

Winners