RadioandMusic
RNM
| 15 Feb 2019
radio
News
We've been asking for non-interactive music streaming license, which has exorbitant rights to play music on digital platform: Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | The Radio Festival | BBC | Red FM | DTH | Nisha Narayan | Bollywood music | New Delhi | All India Radio | Alexa |

MUMBAI: In a couple of panel discussions we have always seen how Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan has highlighted all the essentials/issues, the current radio industry is facing and what needs to be added to its growth. At The Radio Festival which was held in New Delhi on 13 February, on the occasion of World Radio Day, there prevailed a platform which discussed several radio industry topics and issues faced. Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan was a part of one of the panel discussions. She had a few suggestions and was upfront in her thoughts.

Also Read: We need allowance on affordable licensing even if it is in the form of auctions so that more players come into the picture: Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan

Firstly, she spoke on licensing pricing which needs attention and reasoned why they mostly have to focus on Bollywood music. Nisha brought to light, “Look at BBC or couple of platforms, which host a lot of radio stations. While All India Radio is also on Alexa, which is also a brilliant thing, we are not happy about not being there on that platform that reaches out to a much larger audienceOur biggest challenge is that we have been asking for non-interactive music streaming license, which again has exorbitant rights to play music on a digital platform. Other players have this interactive music rights also.”

“We have not been on the digital platform, which makes it a little debilitating and that’s a concern area. If only that opens up I am sure a lot of radio players would want to be there as well because ultimately content is still the king no matter what platform we are on, be it DTH or Alexa or FM,” she added.

related stories
private fm stations  |  15 Feb 2019

RED FM mellows down today to show solidarity to the victims of Pulwama attack

MUMBAI: The recent suicide bomb attack on CRPF convoy that killed around 40 CRPF personnels in Pulwama district of Jammu and kashmir has shook the entire nation. While world nations, Indian singers and celebs are supporting India in this testing time, RED FM radio network is no way behind.

private fm stations  |  15 Feb 2019

World Cancer Day Special: MY FM launches 'Zindagi Wins' Campaign

MUMBAI: On World Cancer Day, MY FM launched ‘Zindagi Wins’ campaign, where the cancer survivors &their families were invited to the show and talks on their journey to win over the disease was initiated by the RJs.

private fm stations  |  14 Feb 2019

We need allowance on affordable licensing even if it is in the form of auctions so that more players come into the picture: Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group