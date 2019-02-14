RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Feb 2019
radio
Press Releases
My success filled with setbacks, failure: Ameen Sayani
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Piyush Pandey | Ameen Sayani | Padmahri |
MUMBAI: Celebrated radio presenter Ameen Sayani says his success story includes a lot of obstacles but he would like to remember the triumphs over failures.
 
The 86-year-old Padma Shri recipient said this on Wednesday during a book launch event here.
 
The book Let's Talk On-Air amalgamates the success stories of some of the celebrated radio presenters including Sayani.
 
"I have had a lot of successes in my life but they have been filled with so many setbacks and failures which you will see through my articles and books. But the important thing is to look at all the successes," he said.
 
The book, written by Rakesh Anand Bakshi, was launched by Crossword Bookstores and Penguin Random House India.
 
Talking about the book, Sayani said, "I found radio presenters really interesting people, with stories to tell of themselves and their listeners... I was fascinated by their charming profession and wondered -- how did these radio presenters arrive at this profession?"
 
"Did they all become presenters solely because they loved the songs they played? Or was it because they liked to talk to people? What does it really take to become a radio presenter? I thought many dedicated radio listeners would like to know how their favorite presenters started the journey," he added.
 
The event was graced by some of the popular radio jockeys across the country along with adman Piyush Pandey.
 
(Source: IANS)
related stories
private fm stations  |  13 Feb 2019

The Biggest Stage for Independent Music is back with a bang - The 6th Edition of 'Radio City Freedom Awards powered by Skoda'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is all set to look out for the finest independent music talent with the launch of the 6th edition of ‘Radio City Freedom Awards’ (RCFA 6.0), powered by Skoda with 6 gigs across seven cities and one grand finale.

private fm stations  |  12 Feb 2019

I will talk about my journey, how I became a popular RJ at The Radio Festival: RJ Kartik, MY FM

MUMBAI: On World Radio Day, which falls on 13 February i.e. tomorrow, The Radio Festival will put forth a fabulous radio get-together.  Organized by Radio Mewat founder Archana Kapoor, it is the second year of the fest, which has more in store.

private fm stations  |  11 Feb 2019

92.7 BIG FM comes with a new tagline 'Yochaneyaake Change Ok', launches new show 'Full Time Pass' with famed RJ Pradeepaa

MUMBAI: It is known that one of India’s largest radio networks, BIG FM recently underwent a complete revamp and intends to be a thought inspirer and an agent for positive change.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group