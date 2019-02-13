RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Feb 2019
radio
Press Releases
The Biggest Stage for Independent Music is back with a bang - The 6th Edition of 'Radio City Freedom Awards powered by Skoda'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City Freedom Awards | Hyderabad | Delhi | Kolkatta | Bangalore | Pune | Chennai | radio | Prithibi | Paranox | Oxygen | The Tapes | Daira |

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is all set to look out for the finest independent music talent with the launch of the 6th edition of ‘Radio City Freedom Awards’ (RCFA 6.0), powered by Skoda with 6 gigs across seven cities and one grand finale. Radio City Freedom awards, over the years has been the most definitive platform to recognize and honor the best indie music talents from across the country. The month-long indie movement, will kick start on 13th February in Pune with performances from ‘Vice Versa’ and ‘The Moonstruck Project’, moving to five other cities, each witnessing high decibel concerts from favorites like ‘Paranox’, ‘Oxygen’, ‘The Tapes’, ‘Daira’, ‘Prithibi’, and ‘Redemption’, culminating with a grand finale in Mumbai.

Radio City Freedom Awards 6.0 is one of the country’s biggest indie movement which is a perfect amalgamation of talent and traditional touch. Aspirants across India can register themselves at https://www.radiocity.in/rcfa/ across various categories like Hip Hop, Folk Fusion, Metal, Electronica etc. The musicians will be judged by an esteemed jury comprising of Luke Kenny, Ritnika Nayan, Atul Churamani, Amit Gurbaxani, Anurag Tagat, amongst several others.

Commenting on the launch of the 6th edition of Radio City Freedom Awards, Ms. Rachna Kanwar, COO, Digital Media-Jagran Prakashan Limited said, “Over the years, Radio City Freedom Awards has become synonymous with independent music in India. Today, the property undoubtedly holds an aspirational value for the wave of budding independent talent in the country and we are proud to have helped lay the foundation for some of industry’s biggest talent. The growth in participation, listenership and voting is a testament to the equity RCFA commands in this space. We are thankful to everyone who has driven this success through the years and we look forward to yet another successful season ahead.”

Renowned Rap Artist Naezy said, “Firstly it is indeed a moment of pride, happiness for us rappers and indie artists that the music from the streets will now be echoed across the country through film like Gully Boy. I would like to thank the makers of the film to touch base on a topic like independent music and communicating our journey, struggle and celebration on celluloid. I believe there is a lot of untapped talent in our country that needs to be brought to the limelight. Having been one of the winners of Radio City Freedom Awards 3rd Season, I can vouch for the importance of artistes getting the right exposure. It is these larger than life platforms like Radio City Freedom Awards that play an instrumental role in not just giving artistes like me a stage to launch themselves, but also give the industry fresh and versatile music content. I wish team Radio City all the very best for yet another successful season 6 of Radio City Freedom awards and giving the industry the next wave of fresh talent.”

Radio City Freedom Awards 6.0 aims to recognise musicians across across various genres and languages and will be riding on the back of an astoundingly successful season 5 that cumulatively garnered over 16,000 votes across 13 gigs and 8 cities in 10 languages.

 RCFA’s checkered list of past winners include now household names such as Divine whose life and music has been an inspiration for the upcoming movie Gully Boy, Parvaaz, Swarathma, Papon, Midival Punditz, The Ska Vengers, Indus Creed, Dualist Inquiry, Benny Dayal, Donn Bhatt, and The F16s, to name a few. Radio City Freedom Awards has successfully been India’s only platform to pave way for talent in the indie fraternity to create a mark in the mainstream industry.

Budding indie enthusiasts can send in their entries from 6th February, 2019 till 28th February, 2019 and public voting will start from 9th March 2019 till 15th  March 2019 followed  by a grand award night on 28th March 2019 in Mumbai.

RCFA 6.0 Live gig details are as follows:

Date

City

Venue

Artists

13th Feb

Pune

Unwind

Vice Versa

Prateek Bhaduri

21st Feb

Chennai

Bay 146

Cut a Vibe

Oxygen

28th Feb

Hyderabad

The Moonshine Project

The Tapes

Paranox

7th March

Delhi

Studio Xo

Runt

Daira

14th March

Kolkata

Five Mad Men

Redemption

Prithibi

13th March

Bangalore

Fandom at Gilly's Redefined

Chaos

Big Deal

related stories
private fm stations  |  12 Feb 2019

I will talk about my journey, how I became a popular RJ at The Radio Festival: RJ Kartik, MY FM

MUMBAI: On World Radio Day, which falls on 13 February i.e. tomorrow, The Radio Festival will put forth a fabulous radio get-together.  Organized by Radio Mewat founder Archana Kapoor, it is the second year of the fest, which has more in store.

private fm stations  |  11 Feb 2019

92.7 BIG FM comes with a new tagline 'Yochaneyaake Change Ok', launches new show 'Full Time Pass' with famed RJ Pradeepaa

MUMBAI: It is known that one of India’s largest radio networks, BIG FM recently underwent a complete revamp and intends to be a thought inspirer and an agent for positive change.

marketing and advertising  |  11 Feb 2019

The Radio Festival 2019 will celebrate audio medium by bringing together all three tiers of broadcasting on the occasion of World Radio Day

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival (TRF), which is being hosted by UNESCO in partnership with Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transformation, SMART, a not-for-profit on Wednesday, 13 February 2019 aims to celebrate sound by breaking the silos and bringing together all the three tiers of broadcastin

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group