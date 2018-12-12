MUMBAI: Known for creating creating clutter breaking campaigns, BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks successfully completed its social initiative #NoKhaaliPet, led by BhukhyaMantri - MJ Khurafati Nitin in association with Robin Hood Army. The radio network along with the leading volunteer based organisation has served two lakh underprivileged people across the country through the campaign. In its endeavour towards creating a hunger-free India, the campaign surpassed its goal of feeding 1 lakh people in the nine-day drive across 59 stations of the radio network, which culminated on Human Rights Day. The success of #NoKhaaliPet campaign laid the foundation for another initiative #BarbaadiBandh which aims to educate the masses on food wastage and feed 5 lakh hungry people pan India.

Spearheaded by BhukhyaMantri MJ Khurafati Nitin, the radio station reached out to its listeners through a series of on-air, digital and on-ground activities. The radio network encouraged the audience to create a hunger-free nation by contributing their bit to #NoKhaaliPet through the Robin Hood Army Facebook page. BIG MJs from 59 radio stations visited the local chapter of Robin Hood Army, and they also engaged with listeners who have been working towards the cause of eradicating hunger in their cities. Taking the campaign further and highlighting the exemplary work of the communities around, BhukhyaMantri MJ Khurafati Nitin visited one of the mega kitchens of ISKCON Food Relief Foundation - an organisation that tirelessly serves mid-day meals to underprivileged school children across the country. He also generously fed the school children who were delighted to have him among them.

Commenting on the successful completion of the campaign, BIG FM spokesperson said, “The campaign in association with Robin Hood Army strongly promoted the fundamental human rights The Right to Food and The Right to Life. We are glad to receive a great response from people while being able to educate them to make a difference in the society. The campaign has constructively challenged the status quo when it comes to abundant hunger and malnutrition in this country. We continuously strive to make the world better by bringing effective social initiatives to give impetus to positive action in the society.”

Speaking on playing a key role in the initiative, MJ Khurafati Nitin, said, “It’s disheartening to see so many people constantly struggling for one square meal a day in the country. However, it is upon us as a society to deal with this challenge and #NoKhaaliPet is an initiative in that direction. The fact that we have reached out to two lakh people stands testimony to the power of thought and what our actions can achieve. I am so overwhelmed with the kind of response the campaign has received which has further inspired me to educate listeners on the topic of food wastage.”

The campaign witnessed BhukhyaMantri MJ Khurafati Nitin emphasise the relevance of Human Rights Day and reinforce the message of creating a hunger free nation. To further highlight the need for the nation to contribute towards tackling the challenge of hunger and malnourishment, the radio network will be launching the #BarbaadiBandh campaign on today. The campaign will have the popular MJ sharing tips how one can reduce food waste from simply not over-buying, cooking left-over food to eating adequately especially during weddings, among other practices.