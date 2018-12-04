Big FM announces Season 6 of its award-winning on-air singing talent show 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, announces the sixth season of its highly-anticipated on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice presented by Benadryl Cough Syrup. The iconic show with each passing year brings with its novel elements that pushes the entertainment quotient a notch higher both on-air and on digital platforms. This time around, the show will be graced by one of the most revered personalities of the music industry – Sonu Nigam, who will aptly be wearing the judge’s hat for this season. In addition to that, the sixth edition will revolve around the riveting theme of Sur Bane Humara encapsulating the diverse music of our nation.

Commenting on the launch of the new season, BIG FM spokesperson said, “Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has been our marquee property receiving an overwhelming response across the country with each passing year. The fact that we are launching the 6th edition corroborates the scale and engagement driven by the property. We are certain of receiving immense participation this year too and delivering the best talents to the industry yet again.”

Speaking about the association, Benadryl spokesperson said, “It’s an honour for us at Benadryl to associate with 92.7 BIG FM’s award-winning property BIG Golden Voice year after year. The property has certainly proved to be a platform of mettle over the years just like Benadryl, just like benadryl that provides effective cough relief and is trusted by doctors for 50 years, making it a household name. We are certain this year’s edition is all set to raise the level of engagement and present the best of talent to its audience.”

In its previous edition, the platform agnostic property created quite a stir with the launch of engaging webisodes with the top 10 contestants for their digital platform. Keeping the mantle alive, this year too, Benadryl BIG Golden Voice will witness the perfect blend of Sonu Nigam’s worthy presence and regional music coming into play. The talent hunt invites participation across the country urging people to come forward and showcase their talent. The participants will be selected through multiple rounds, with the local station level auditions taking place first to select city-wide winners. The city winners' voice will be played on-air with comments from the judge, before the top 10 of the show being picked. The journey on Benadryl BIG Golden Voice Season 6 promises to be an entertaining one for both on-air as well as the network’s digital-first audience.

The success of Benadryl BIG Golden Voice, year after year, as a radio singing talent hunt show stands testimony to the network’s credibility and creative prowess. Benadryl Big Golden Voice has had an impressive line of esteemed judges including Shankar Mahadevan (Season 2 and 3), Malik Brothers - Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik (Season 4) and Abhijeet Bhattacharya (Season 1) among others, who have not only amplified the show’s popularity but also played an imperative role in recognizing the best talent for the industry at large.