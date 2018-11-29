RadioandMusic
29 Nov 2018
MY FM launches fifth edition of 'MY FM Rangrezz'
MUMBAI: Making painting educational for kids, MY FM has launched its fifth edition of MY FM Rangrezz, the largest painting competition in Tier two and three markets.

Rangrezz campaign has been a great hit amongst children since its inception and with “Incredible India” as the theme this year the radio network aims to create awareness on the diverse attractions and magnificence that India offers. The campaign aims at strengthening the sense of pride for the country amongst the kids by encouraging them to paint their edition of Incredible India.

Rangrezz will be driven across MY FM network inviting participation from school children from fifth to ninth standard allowing students to showcase their skills at a national platform. To culminate, twelve best paintings from each city will be chosen to feature in the MY FM Annual Desktop Calendar which is distributed amongst the crème-de-la-crème across cities. 

Commenting on the initiative, MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi, said, “Incredible India is growing by leaps and bounds. India as a country offers some of the biggest and most unique attractions across the globe, whether it is in terms of natural beauty, technology and innovations, art and culture, talents etc. Today, India is a powerhouse and the entire globe is looking at us. At MY FM, we have always believed in doing things in a special way and blending the daily affairs with learning and entertaining activities.

Rangrezz painting competition is one such step wherein we encourage kids to display their skill sets while showcasing our incredible India. Since its inception five years ago, it has become the biggest painting competition and has received highly positive responses from various brands that are eager to associate with us for this activity as it enables them with immense reach to their audiences.”

MY FM will run this activity in 360 degree campaign using radio, print, social media and direct school outreach.

