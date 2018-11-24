Head to the Cuckoo Club to witness Fever 104 FM's 'The Open Mic' with RJ Roshan

MUMBAI: Fever 104 FM has been doing innovative initiatives to engage their audiences. And now, Fever 104 FM has organised The Open Mic, a first ever in the radio industry, with one of their leading RJs, RJ Roshan.

The basic concept of the event is to give a platform to the budding talent. Started a year ago, with the vision of showcasing outstanding talent, The Open Mic has presented talents from all walks of life (flautist, stand-up comedian, singers, bar tender, poets, bands, beat boxers, etc). These talented artistes have been given a platform to present their talent and mentoring them has been one of the high points of the show. In the past one year, the platform has engaged with over 52 artists with fanfare and have grabbed attention of listeners.

Some of the talents featured in the first editions, have gone ahead and become well-known like of Rajeev Raja, Bombay Lokal, MJ5, etc.

So, if you are a budding talent and looking for the right opportunity wait no longer and head to the Cuckoo Club on this Sunday.

The show will begin with the introduction and induction of the rules, followed by the main event, which will be judged by RJ Roshan himself. The surprise of the event will be a performance by musical troupe, which has been featured on Spotlight. The winner of this contest will be featured on the on-air show Spotlight by RJ Roshan.

RJ Roshan shared, “Last year, we did it on-air and it was a massive success. It went viral and seeing that response, we decided to celebrate the first anniversary by taking the show on-ground. The idea is to bring the best talent in Mumbai in the foreground. We opened with 24 entry slots and the last update I got is that all of them are full. But we also have limited on the spot entries, which will be considered.”

To participate/book your tickets, log onto https://insider.in/fever-104fm-spotlight-open-mic-in-association-with-bigmic-in-nov25-2018/event