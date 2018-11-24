RadioandMusic
RNM
| 24 Nov 2018
radio
News
Head to the Cuckoo Club to witness Fever 104 FM's 'The Open Mic' with RJ Roshan
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Fever 104 | Rajeev Raja | Spotlight | FM | RJ Roshan |

MUMBAI: Fever 104 FM has been doing innovative initiatives to engage their audiences. And now, Fever 104 FM has organised The Open Mic, a first ever in the radio industry, with one of their leading RJs, RJ Roshan.

The basic concept of the event is to give a platform to the budding talent. Started a year ago, with the vision of showcasing outstanding talent, The Open Mic has presented talents from all walks of life (flautist, stand-up comedian, singers, bar tender, poets, bands, beat boxers, etc). These talented artistes have been given a platform to present their talent and mentoring them has been one of the high points of the show. In the past one year, the platform has engaged with over 52 artists with fanfare and have grabbed attention of listeners.

Some of the talents featured in the first editions, have gone ahead and become well-known like of Rajeev Raja, Bombay Lokal, MJ5, etc.

So, if you are a budding talent and looking for the right opportunity wait no longer and head to the Cuckoo Club on this Sunday.

The show will begin with the introduction and induction of the rules, followed by the main event, which will be judged by RJ Roshan himself. The surprise of the event will be a performance by musical troupe, which has been featured on Spotlight. The winner of this contest will be featured on the on-air show Spotlight by RJ Roshan.

RJ Roshan shared, “Last year, we did it on-air and it was a massive success. It went viral and seeing that response, we decided to celebrate the first anniversary by taking the show on-ground. The idea is to bring the best talent in Mumbai in the foreground. We opened with 24 entry slots and the last update I got is that all of them are full. But we also have limited on the spot entries, which will be considered.”

To participate/book your tickets, log onto https://insider.in/fever-104fm-spotlight-open-mic-in-association-with-bigmic-in-nov25-2018/event

related stories
private fm stations  |  23 Nov 2018

Kolkata: Superhits 93.5 RED FM launches 'Nalbandi' in association with M.P. Birla Cement for water conservation

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 RED FM and M.P. Birla Cement have joined hands to address Kolkata’s water crisis issue by spreading awareness about water conservation through their Nalbandi initiative.

private fm stations  |  23 Nov 2018

To be able to perform and stand for your county is one of the lifetime experiences: RJ Devaki on International Radio Festival 2018

MUMBAI: One of the most astounding RJs and Red FM fame RJ Devaki from Ahmedabad was chosen as the one, who got an opportunity via Radioandmusic.com, to represent India at the International Radio Festival 2018.

private fm stations  |  22 Nov 2018

Ishq 104.8 FM launches Dabur Amla presents 'What Women Want' with Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Ishq 104.8 FM, India’s first romantic radio station, announces the launch of its new show called ‘What Women Want’, hosted by none-other-than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

explore RNMbiz

radio

resources

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group