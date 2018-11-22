RadioandMusic
RNM
| 22 Nov 2018
radio
Press Releases
Ishq 104.8 FM launches Dabur Amla presents 'What Women Want' with Kareena Kapoor Khan
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Ishq 104.8 FM | Shivangini Jajoria | What Women Want | Dabur Amla |

MUMBAI: Ishq 104.8 FM, India’s first romantic radio station, announces the launch of its new show called ‘What Women Want’, hosted by none-other-than Kareena Kapoor Khan. After the success of two seasons of ‘Calling Karan’ anchored by the multi-talented Karan Johar, the radio station is all geared up to set ablaze with the dynamic diva’s first stint on radio. The show that aims to break women-centric stereotypes in today’s time, is slated to go on air from 10th December, 2018 onwards.

‘What Women Want’ was launched amidst much fanfare in Mumbai by the Bollywood’s iconic diva herself who was seen visibly ecstatic to don her new role as a Radio Jockey. As a part of the launch activity, Kareena Kapoor Khan did Stand up performance poetry for the first time and was seen acknowledging a few powerful women, who have broken general norms and achieved success in their respective fields.

Ishq 104.8 FM’s new show will feature conversations with celebrities and women to break barriers and pre-conceived notions associated with women. Packed with ample entertainment amplified by the actress’ exuberant personality, the show will be unapologetically true to its theme. Given the premise, the show promises to be a highly captivating one, with the gorgeous actress sharing invaluable insights with the listeners of Ishq 104.8. This show will also be available on the Ishq FM’s YouTube channel.

Speaking about Ishq FM’s newest offering, ISHQ 104.8 FM National Head, Operations Shivangini Jajoria, said, “We are elated to have Kareena Kapoor Khan debut as an RJ with us for ‘What Women Want.’ Being a role model for many, possessing an enviable following by women and men alike and being someone who has never shied away from challenging stereotypes, Kareena makes a perfect fit for the show. Along with giving deep insights into the topic, the radio show also promises to be a complete entertainer.”

related stories
private fm stations  |  21 Nov 2018

We delivered strong results in Q2, you will see stronger results in Q3: Prashant Panday, Radio Mirchi CEO

MUMBAI: In what has happened to be a beneficial financial year for Indian radio stations, the Q2 results for 2018-19 is the apt report card of their performance.

international radio  |  20 Nov 2018

IRF 2018 Wrap-up: When the Global radio clan celebrated the vibrant medium amid the picturesque beauty of Malta

MALTA: The International Radio Festival aka IRF is one of the most eagerly awaited events for the radio fraternity across a number of countries. A brainchild of Swiss national and media expert Darryl von Daniken, the ninth edition of IRF Malta 2018 was no exception.

private fm stations  |  19 Nov 2018

MY FM hikes ad rates by 15%

MUMBAI:  India's largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, DB Corp Limited (DBCL) announced, today, that its radio division MY FM has increased its ad rates by 15 per cent across key markets.

explore RNMbiz

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group