Ishq 104.8 FM launches Dabur Amla presents 'What Women Want' with Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Ishq 104.8 FM, India’s first romantic radio station, announces the launch of its new show called ‘What Women Want’, hosted by none-other-than Kareena Kapoor Khan. After the success of two seasons of ‘Calling Karan’ anchored by the multi-talented Karan Johar, the radio station is all geared up to set ablaze with the dynamic diva’s first stint on radio. The show that aims to break women-centric stereotypes in today’s time, is slated to go on air from 10th December, 2018 onwards.

‘What Women Want’ was launched amidst much fanfare in Mumbai by the Bollywood’s iconic diva herself who was seen visibly ecstatic to don her new role as a Radio Jockey. As a part of the launch activity, Kareena Kapoor Khan did Stand up performance poetry for the first time and was seen acknowledging a few powerful women, who have broken general norms and achieved success in their respective fields.

Ishq 104.8 FM’s new show will feature conversations with celebrities and women to break barriers and pre-conceived notions associated with women. Packed with ample entertainment amplified by the actress’ exuberant personality, the show will be unapologetically true to its theme. Given the premise, the show promises to be a highly captivating one, with the gorgeous actress sharing invaluable insights with the listeners of Ishq 104.8. This show will also be available on the Ishq FM’s YouTube channel.

Speaking about Ishq FM’s newest offering, ISHQ 104.8 FM National Head, Operations Shivangini Jajoria, said, “We are elated to have Kareena Kapoor Khan debut as an RJ with us for ‘What Women Want.’ Being a role model for many, possessing an enviable following by women and men alike and being someone who has never shied away from challenging stereotypes, Kareena makes a perfect fit for the show. Along with giving deep insights into the topic, the radio show also promises to be a complete entertainer.”