RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Nov 2018
radio
News
Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati attends finale of 'NE Body Can Sing' in Shillong
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Prasar Bharti | Twitter | Shillong | Guwahati | NE Body Can Sing | Shahi Shekhar Vempati |

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is currently on a day-long-visit to Guwahati and Shillong, spoke at the grand finale of NE Body Can Sing – Season 3, today evening, in Shillong.

Hosted by All India Radio Shillong, the music reality show, which is a choir and choral competition, aims to promote, both, talent and unheard melodies of the North-East. The show was also aired, live, by AIR, Nes, Shillong and Ddk Shillong respectively. The official Twitter handle of Prasar Bharti tweeted the information about the same.

It is Vempati’s first ever visit to the North-East about which he mentioned on his Twitter handle.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati alos met the various teams of Prasar Bharti officials across the North-East region. He tweeted his excitement, early today, regarding the same.

related stories
private fm stations  |  13 Nov 2018

Chipkoo Movement, Radio City's Children's Day initiative, urges Mumbaikars to fight for the environment

MUMBAI: This Children’s Day, Radio City continues to put the power of radio to good use by motivating Mumbaikars, especially children, to fight for their environment.

private fm stations  |  09 Nov 2018

Magic 106.4 FM adds real magic to Diwali for its listeners

MUMBAI: Lights, celebrations and lots of sweets; it’s Diwali fervor and happiness all around. Festivals are an occasion to usher in the new and to clean up all the old elements. It is the time for transformation of body, mind and soul – everything that you hold dear.

international radio  |  09 Nov 2018

International Radio Festival Malta 2018 round up

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of the International Radio Festival (IRF) took place at in the European City of Culture 2018 - Valletta, Malta - from 29 October to 4 November 2018.

explore RNMbiz

resources

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group