Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati attends finale of 'NE Body Can Sing' in Shillong

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is currently on a day-long-visit to Guwahati and Shillong, spoke at the grand finale of NE Body Can Sing – Season 3, today evening, in Shillong.

Hosted by All India Radio Shillong, the music reality show, which is a choir and choral competition, aims to promote, both, talent and unheard melodies of the North-East. The show was also aired, live, by AIR, Nes, Shillong and Ddk Shillong respectively. The official Twitter handle of Prasar Bharti tweeted the information about the same.

Prasar Bharati CEO @shashidigital addresses the gathering at the Grand Finale of the Choir & Choral Competition 'NE BODY CAN SING - SEASON 3' at Shillong this evening. pic.twitter.com/2DPBG9pn6W — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) November 16, 2018

It is Vempati’s first ever visit to the North-East about which he mentioned on his Twitter handle.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati alos met the various teams of Prasar Bharti officials across the North-East region. He tweeted his excitement, early today, regarding the same.