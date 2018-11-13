RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Nov 2018
radio
Press Releases
Chipkoo Movement, Radio City's Children's Day initiative, urges Mumbaikars to fight for the environment
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | Divya Dutta | Piyush Mishra | Devendra Fadnavis | RJ Salil | Chipkoo Movement |

MUMBAI: This Children’s Day, Radio City continues to put the power of radio to good use by motivating Mumbaikars, especially children, to fight for their environment. In the wake of Aarey’s deforestation for the Mumbai Metro and the recent killing of tigress Avni, due to human encroachment on forest land, Radio City has initiated the Chipkoo Movement, a name, which is an ode to 1970’s iconic initiative against deforestation.

Led by popular RJ duo, Salil and Archana, the influential radio channel is inviting listeners to upload their images with trees, on social media, using the powerful slogan Don’t Kill my tiger, Don’t kill my trees, Don’t Kill my Future, tagging @radiocityindia, @salilacharya, @archanaapania, and using #RadioCitysupportsAarey and #saveaarey.

Radio City will share the impactful, crowd sourced thread with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis as well as with PMO’s office to encourage them to take corrective measures against the recent spate of environmental atrocities. For added impetus, personalities like actors Divya Dutta and Piyush Mishra are also putting their weight behind the movement.

related stories
private fm stations  |  09 Nov 2018

Magic 106.4 FM adds real magic to Diwali for its listeners

MUMBAI: Lights, celebrations and lots of sweets; it’s Diwali fervor and happiness all around. Festivals are an occasion to usher in the new and to clean up all the old elements. It is the time for transformation of body, mind and soul – everything that you hold dear.

international radio  |  09 Nov 2018

International Radio Festival Malta 2018 round up

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of the International Radio Festival (IRF) took place at in the European City of Culture 2018 - Valletta, Malta - from 29 October to 4 November 2018.

private fm stations  |  09 Nov 2018

BIG FM celebrated Diwali with 'Teen Patti with Bollywood'

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks, raised the excitement this Diwali with the announcement of its new property ‘Teen Patti with Bollywood’.

explore RNMbiz

music

radio

resources

mobile digital

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group