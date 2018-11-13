Chipkoo Movement, Radio City's Children's Day initiative, urges Mumbaikars to fight for the environment

MUMBAI: This Children’s Day, Radio City continues to put the power of radio to good use by motivating Mumbaikars, especially children, to fight for their environment. In the wake of Aarey’s deforestation for the Mumbai Metro and the recent killing of tigress Avni, due to human encroachment on forest land, Radio City has initiated the Chipkoo Movement, a name, which is an ode to 1970’s iconic initiative against deforestation.

Led by popular RJ duo, Salil and Archana, the influential radio channel is inviting listeners to upload their images with trees, on social media, using the powerful slogan Don’t Kill my tiger, Don’t kill my trees, Don’t Kill my Future, tagging @radiocityindia, @salilacharya, @archanaapania, and using #RadioCitysupportsAarey and #saveaarey.

Radio City will share the impactful, crowd sourced thread with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis as well as with PMO’s office to encourage them to take corrective measures against the recent spate of environmental atrocities. For added impetus, personalities like actors Divya Dutta and Piyush Mishra are also putting their weight behind the movement.