Magic 106.4 FM adds real magic to Diwali for its listeners

MUMBAI: Lights, celebrations and lots of sweets; it’s Diwali fervor and happiness all around. Festivals are an occasion to usher in the new and to clean up all the old elements. It is the time for transformation of body, mind and soul – everything that you hold dear. Diwali is an auspicious occasion where everyone redecorates their house to welcome the festivities with new and fresh energy.

Magic 106.4 FM made this Diwali a little more magical for its listeners through their initiative of home transformations ‘Ghar ko Sajaao’. In this special activity Magic 106.4 FM invited their listeners to call up RJ Sapna and share a reason as to why their houses deserve a much-needed makeover. One listener narrated the story wherein she welcomed her parents home, while another spoke about celebrating his first Diwali together with his wife. Both having a hectic work life never got a chance to celebrate Diwali together and this time the celebration turned special with a newly decorated home. Compelling stories like these won a free makeover of their home refurbished by Magic 106.4 FM. These emotional stories got a much-deserved happy ending by the radio station.

Watch video here:

Magic 106.4 FM Mumbai Yeh #DiwaliMagicWali. We made it happen. Two winners and two colors from Nerolac that express their feeling the best - take a look! #happydiwali

A winner all excited about being selected said, “I was overwhelmed by the gesture made by Magic 106.4 FM for the Diwali contest. Staying away from home, this gift by the radio station will be etched in my memory forever as Magic has made this Diwali truly special for me.”

Commenting on the initiative Nisha Narayanan, COO Magic 106.4 FM says “Festivities in India are not just your personal celebration but also about togetherness. At Magic 106.4 FM we aim to bring alive ‘Jee le Zara’ moments for the listeners and ‘Ghar ko Sajaao’ is magical initiative to spread festive cheer amongst the listeners in its true essence. It has always been our endeavour to do something special for the listeners and this time we have given them ‘Diwali Magic waali’.”

Today’s lives are shrouded in redundancy and routine. The 9 to 5 working drill rarely gives people a chance to breathe easy, rejoice and enjoy life. Due to this, people forget to live in the moment. Hence, Magic 106.4 aims to change this by being messengers of love, light and positivity in an otherwise gloomy world.