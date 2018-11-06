RadioandMusic
RNM
| 07 Nov 2018
radio
Press Releases
BIG FM Lucknow gratifies winner of 'Big Khushiyon Ka Safar' with brand-new Datsun redi-GO car
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Big FM | Lucknow | Rajluxmi Sweets |

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks, recently concluded 'Big Khushiyon Ka Safar' - a festive contest held in Lucknow on a very successful note. With an aim to brighten the festive mood this Diwali, the radio station led a month-long on-air contest which commenced on 4th October motivating listeners to participate and stand a chance to win the Bumper prize. The grand finale took place in One Awadh Mall, Lucknow, amidst much fanfare where winner Geetali Pandey walked away with a brand-new Datsun Redi GO Car.

The radio network received over four lakhs missed calls from people to participate in the biggest contest held in the ‘City of Nawabs’ through which the first 50 finalists were chosen. In the second segment of the contest, 50 finalists were also selected from the ones who visited the radio network’s partner outlets and submitted their form in a drop box. As a part of the campaign, BIG FM also integrated ‘Lucknow Ka Kona Kona’ through an extensive on-air as well as on-ground activity supported massively by the digital and the print medium.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, BIG FM spokesperson said, “BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar is one of Lucknow’s biggest properties and we are extremely happy to see it gain immense participation from the Lucknowites. We wanted to strike a special bond with our listeners from Lucknow and wished to make this festive season a memorable one for them. We truly thank our partners for extending their immeasurable support to make this property a huge success.”

Known for spawning fresh and innovative campaigns time and again, the radio network, with its sustained efforts, has expanded the horizons of radio entertainment and will continue creating enriching experiences for its listeners. ‘BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar’ was partnered by renowned brands namely Datsun, HDFC Bank, Goliori Pan Shop, Amar Ujala, One Awadh Mall and Rajluxmi Sweets.

related stories
international radio  |  05 Nov 2018

RJ Devaki rocks Malta at International Radio Festival 2018

MUMBAI: Indian radio jockeys’ or RJs’ as they are known as in India or Radio Presenters or DJs’ as they are knows as in other geographies, have traditionally been the talk of the International Radio Festival (IRF), each year, during the five editions of the past eight of IRF that they participate

international radio  |  02 Nov 2018

Global Audio Conference at IRF 2018 : A summary

MUMBAI: Day two of the international leg and day four overall of the International Radio Festival 2018 in Valletta, Malta, saw the Global Audio Conference or GAC.  GAC explored the way major broadcasting organisations are tackling the changing nature of audio consumption; the rise of niche-forma

international radio  |  01 Nov 2018

Malta tourism minister Mizzi invites content producers to Malta

MUMBAI: The international leg of the International Radio Festival 2018 (IRF 2018) kicked off in a grand style in the Cultural Capital of Europe for 2018 – Valletta, the capital city of the island nation of Malta, yesterday evening (31 October 2018).

explore RNMbiz

resources

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group