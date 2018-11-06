BIG FM Lucknow gratifies winner of 'Big Khushiyon Ka Safar' with brand-new Datsun redi-GO car

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks, recently concluded 'Big Khushiyon Ka Safar' - a festive contest held in Lucknow on a very successful note. With an aim to brighten the festive mood this Diwali, the radio station led a month-long on-air contest which commenced on 4th October motivating listeners to participate and stand a chance to win the Bumper prize. The grand finale took place in One Awadh Mall, Lucknow, amidst much fanfare where winner Geetali Pandey walked away with a brand-new Datsun Redi GO Car.

The radio network received over four lakhs missed calls from people to participate in the biggest contest held in the ‘City of Nawabs’ through which the first 50 finalists were chosen. In the second segment of the contest, 50 finalists were also selected from the ones who visited the radio network’s partner outlets and submitted their form in a drop box. As a part of the campaign, BIG FM also integrated ‘Lucknow Ka Kona Kona’ through an extensive on-air as well as on-ground activity supported massively by the digital and the print medium.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, BIG FM spokesperson said, “BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar is one of Lucknow’s biggest properties and we are extremely happy to see it gain immense participation from the Lucknowites. We wanted to strike a special bond with our listeners from Lucknow and wished to make this festive season a memorable one for them. We truly thank our partners for extending their immeasurable support to make this property a huge success.”

Known for spawning fresh and innovative campaigns time and again, the radio network, with its sustained efforts, has expanded the horizons of radio entertainment and will continue creating enriching experiences for its listeners. ‘BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar’ was partnered by renowned brands namely Datsun, HDFC Bank, Goliori Pan Shop, Amar Ujala, One Awadh Mall and Rajluxmi Sweets.