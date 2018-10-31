RadioandMusic
RNM
| 31 Oct 2018
radio
Press Releases
RJ Malishka's Morning No. 1 show portrays true 'Power of RED FM'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | RJ Malishka | Red FM | Mumbai ki Raani | Shashank Shetty |

MUMBAI: India’s strongest and most awarded radio network 93.5 RED FM has again proved the phenomenal impact radio can create in the life of Mumbaikars. Mumbai ki Raani RJ Malishka through her morning show not only got the petrol pump authorities in Mumbai to act against corrupt workers but also registered an FIR against them.

 RJ Malishka popularly known for her Morning No. 1 show on RED FM took complete charge of the situation, when a listener Shashank Shetty complained about a theft which has been regularly taking place at Manpadas petrol pump.

 He described how the workers at the station try to distract the people while they keep their eyes on the petrol meter and in turn steal from them. The listener instantly went to the police station, but his complaint was refused, so finally he decided to get in touch with RJ Malishka on REDFM to highlight the issue.

 RJ Malishka did some research on the situation asking other listeners about it. Upon getting an affirmative response, she went straight to the authorities and got an FIR lodged. Arrests were made, and further Indian oil even fired these employees. All this happened in a span of 24 hours and yet again RED FM acted as a catalyst in solving problems for Mumbaikars showing ‘True Power of RED FM’.

related stories
private fm stations  |  31 Oct 2018

Fever 104 FM's cupid encounters

MUMBAI: Fever 104 FM played cupid for millennials on 28 October with their show Ishqiaaon. The RJs who hosted the show were- RJ Glenn and RJ Rangeeli Ruchi from Fever 104 FM. The listeners were taken on a cruise date-Mumbai Maiden, where they met with the RJs for the first time.

international radio  |  29 Oct 2018

International Radio Festival's first ever app goes live

MUMBAI: The most awaited International Radio Festival 2018 flags off today.

private fm stations  |  29 Oct 2018

Fever operating profit up as HT Media reports loss for second quarter

MUMBAI: HT Media Limited (HT Media) reported lower consolidated total income of Rs 566.24 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2018 (Q2 2019, quarter under review) as compared to Rs 596.95 crore in the corresponding year ago quarter (y-o-y) and Rs 569.28 crore in the immediate trailing quart

explore RNMbiz

music

radio

resources

mobile digital

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group